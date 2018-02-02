Cue the fireworks: ‘Overwatch’ Lunar New Year event kicks off February 8

Charge up your ultimate abilities, set off your fireworks, and head down to Lijiang Tower, because the Overwatch Lunar New Year event is back on February 8 for the Year of the Dog.

Blizzard hasn’t shared details regarding the skins or special modes we’ll see in this year’s version of the event, but reportedly told a fan that they’d have to “wait and see” if a capture-the-flag mode would return. It was featured in last year’s rooster Lunar New Year, and it’s likely content will carry over into next week’s event. That was the case with the summer games, which brought back the sport Lucioball, as well as skins from the 2016 competition.

Last year’s lunar event starred Mei and ran from January 24 through February 13. It added new skins for characters like Winston and D.Va, as well as additional sprays, icons, poses, emotes, and animations. A capture-the-flag mode was also added in Lijiang Tower, and Blizzard’s Twitter reply seems to imply we’ll be able to play it again this year. It’s also likely that any cosmetic items featured in last year’s event will be back for a discounted price, as this has been Blizzard’s general strategy from year to year.

The last Overwatch seasonal event was the second “Winter Wonderland,” which began on December 12. It also featured Mei in a special snowball fight mode, as well as “Mei’s Yeti Hunt.” The latter mode saw a team of all Mei players hunting down a superpowered Winston, who attempted to activate his ultimate Primal Rage mode. The event also came with its own new Legendary skins, which we’ll almost certainly see at the end of 2018 for a cheaper price.

The Overwatch League kicked off in January, bringing teams from all around the world together in a high-stakes competition. The New York Excelsior and London Spitfire are currently at the top of the standings with identical 6-1 records, while the Houston Outlaws, Los Angeles Valiant, and Seoul Dynasty are all tied just behind them at 5-2. Thus far, the Chinese Shanghai Dragons team is in last place, having not won a match yet this season.

Overwatch is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.