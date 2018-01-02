Here’s everything you need to know about the Overwatch League

On January 10, the Overwatch League will begin its inaugural season, bringing professional esports to several major cities around the world and pitting the best players in Blizzard’s popular hero shooter against each other in a multi-stage competition. Unlike the structure of other esports leagues, the Overwatch League’s 12 teams each represent particular regions, giving fans a chance to root for their hometown favorite as they would in traditional sports, and it’s set to be among the most high-profile esports leagues in existence. Here is everything you need to know about Overwatch League.

What is the Overwatch League?

Overwatch League is developer Blizzard Entertainment’s own professional esports competition, pitting 12 teams from 11 cities around the world against each other in a 20-week season that is capped off with playoffs featuring the top six teams and a grand final in July. All matches will be held at the Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles for the first season.

Twelve matches will take place during each week of the season, with each team playing twice from Wednesday through Saturday for 40 matches per team, per season. This is substantially longer than other esports leagues such as the North America League of Legends Championship Series, which only runs for nine weeks per season.

At the conclusion of each five-week stage of the regular season, title matches will take place between the top four teams with a prize pool of $125,000. All players will receive, at minimum, a $50,000 salary during the season, and the top team will take home at least $1 million in prize money. Players will take home at least 50 percent of team bonuses, as well.

These figures are nowhere close to the cost of joining the league, however. According to ESPN, smaller-market teams can join for around $15 million, while those in bigger cities could pay even more.

Each team must have at least six players on its roster in order to compete in an Overwatch match, with no more than 12 allowed in total. Thus far, most team rosters have at least a few substitute players available, though Florida Mayhem only features six. Each player will be signed to a one-year contract with a second-year option.

Though the impact that The Overwatch League will have on competitive Overwatch overall remains to be seen, it could pave the way for more international focus on esports as a whole, where South Korean players dominate the current landscape. According to Cloud9 president Daniel Fiden — behind the London Spitfire — the regional approach will help cultivate top-level players around the world (and specifically beyond Seoul).

The teams

The Overwatch League consists of 12 teams across the United States, Europe, and Asia, divided into two divisions: Atlantic and Pacific.

Atlantic Division

Boston Uprising

Head coach: Dae hee “Crusty” Park

Players:

Name Handle Role Nam-joo Kwon Striker DPS Stanislav Danilov Mistakes DPS Jonathan Sanchez DreamKazper DPS Lucas Meissner NotE Flex Woo-yeol Shin Kalios Flex Yeong-jin Noh Gamsu Tank Mikias Yohannes Snow Support Kristian Keller Kellex Support Se-hyeon Park Neko Support Connor Prince Avast Support

Florida Mayhem

Head coach: Vytis “Mineral” Lasaitis

Players:

Name Handle Role Kevyn Lindström TviQ DPS Andreas Berghmans Logix DPS Tim Bylund Manneten Flex/DPS Johan Klingestedt CWoosH Tank/Flex Sebastian Olsson Zebbosai Support Aleksi Kuntsi Zuppeh Support

Houston Outlaws

Head coach: Tae-Yeong “TaiRong” Kim

Players:

Name Handle Role Matt Dias Clockwork DPS Jiri Masalin LiNkzr DPS Jacob Lyon JAKE DPS Lucas Håkansson Mendokusaii DPS Matt Iorio coolmatt Flex Alexandre Vanhomwegen SPREE Flex Austin Wilmot Muma Tank Daniel Pence Boink Support Christopher Benell Bani Support/Flex Shane Flaherty Rawkus Support

London Spitfire

Head coach: Beoum-Jun “Bishop” Lee

Players:

Name Handle Role Ji-hyuk Kim birdring DPS Dong-jun Kim Rascal DPS Joon-yeong Park Profit DPS Dong-eun Lee Hooreg DPS Jun-ho Kim Fury Flex Seung-hyun Sung WOOHYAL Flex Chan-hyung Baek Fissure Tank Jae-hee Hong Gesture Tank Hyeon-woo Jo HaGoPeun Support Won-sik Jung Closer Support Choi-tae Seung Bdosin Support Jong-seok Kim NUS Support

New York Excelsior

Head coach: Hyun Sang “Pavane” Yu

Players:

Name Handle Role Jong-yeol Park Saebyeolbe DPS Do-hyun Kim Pine DPS Hye-sung Kim Libero DPS/Flex Tae-hong Kim MekO Flex Jun-hwa Song Janus Tank Dong-gyu Kim Mano Tank Sung-hyeon Bang JJoNak Support Yeon-joon Hong ArK Support

Philadelphia Fusion

Head coach: Yann “Kirby” Luu

Players:

Name Handle Role Jae-hyeok Lee Carpe DPS Josh Coronoa Eqo DPS George Gushcha ShaDowBurn DPS Hong-joon Choi HOTBA Flex Gael Gouzerch Poko Flex Joona Laine Fragi Tank Isaac Charles Boombox Support Jeong-hwan Park Dayfly Support Joe Gramano Joemeister Support Alberto Gonzalez neptuNo Support Simon Ekström snillo DPS (inactive – underage) Su-min Kim SADO Tank (inactive – suspended)

Pacific Division

Dallas Fuel

Head coach: Kyle “KyKy” Souder

Players:

Name Handle Role Timo Kettunen Taimou DPS/Flex Hwang Hyeon EFFECT DPS/Flex Brandon Larned Seagull DPS/Flex Pongphop Rattanasangchod Mickie Flex Christian Jonsson cocco Tank Félix Lengyel xQc Tank Sebastian Widlund chipshajen Support Jonathan Tejedor Rua Harryhook Support/DPS Scott Kennedy Custa Support

Los Angeles Gladiators

Head coach: David “dpei” Pei

Players:

Name Handle Role Lane Roberts Surefour DPS Joon-seong Choi Asher DPS João Pedro Goes Telles Hydration DPS Aaron Kim Bischu Flex Luis Galarza Figueroa iRemiix Tank Jonas Suovaara Shaz Support Benjamin Isohanni BigGoose Support

Los Angeles Valiant

Head coach: Joshua “dzMins” Kim

Players:

Name Handle Role Christopher Schaefer GrimReality DPS Brady Girardi Agilities DPS Terence Tarlier SoOn DPS Ted Wang silkthread DPS Kang-jae Lee envy Flex Pan-seung Koo Fate Tank Seb Barton numlocked Tank Benjamin Chevasson uNKOE Support Stefano Disalvo Verbo Support Young-seo Park KariV Support Indy Halpern SPACE Flex (inactive – underage)

San Francisco Shock

Head coach: Brad Rajani

Players:

Name Handle Role André Dahlström iddqd DPS Andrej Francisty babybay DPS Dante Cruz Danteh DPS/Flex Andreas Karlsson Nevix Flex/DPS David Ramirez nomy Tank Daniel Martínez Paz dhaK Support Nikola Andrews sleepy Support Jay Won sinatraa DPS (inactive – underage) Matthew DeLisi super Flex (inactive – underage)

Seoul Dynasty

Head coach: Baek Kwang-jin

Players:

Name Handle Role Byung-sun Kim Fleta DPS Sang-beom Byeon Munchkin DPS Seok-woo Choi Wekeed DPS Joon-hyuk Chae Bunny DPS Gi-do Moon Gido DPS/Flex Jae-mo Koo xepheR Flex Joon-hyuk Kim zunba Flex Jin-hyuk Gong Miro Tank Dae-kuk Kim KuKi Tank Jin-mo Yang tobi Support Je-hong Ryu ryujehong Support/Flex

Shanghai Dragons

Head coach: Chen “U4” Congshan

Players:

Name Handle Role Weida Lu Diya DPS Chao Fang Undead DPS Junjie Liu Xushu Tank/Flex Wenhao Jing Roshan Tank Dongjian Wu MG Tank Yage Cheng Altering Support Zhaoyu Chen Fiveking Support Peixuan Xu Freefeel Support

Uniforms and in-game currency

The uniforms for each team in The Overwatch League are designed with the team’s logo in the center, as well as the league’s logo in the bottom right corner (for those wearing it.) An example can be seen below:

So they can be easily identified during matches, each team will also have special in-game skins for every character available in Overwatch, corresponding to the colors of their real-life uniforms. To aid the spectator experience, in-game user interface and particle effects have also been altered to match team color schemes. These correspond to each of the uniforms worn be teams’ players, and will be available for purchase by everyone using a special, new in-game currency. The proceeds from sales will go to support the corresponding teams, though Blizzard will give enough tokens for every player to purchase one complimentary skin in early 2018 when the league launches.

What about existing Overwatch tournaments?

The Overwatch League is only possible because Blizzard’s premiere shooter already has a globally popular tournament scene, atop which the new league will sit. Anyone who rises sufficiently in the game’s Ranked competitive play mode will be eligible for the Open Division, which will be divided into several tournaments for top-level amateurs who may hold professional aspirations.

The winners of these Open Division tournaments will go on to compete in Overwatch Contenders tournaments in seven regions around the world. In addition to the current Contenders tournaments in North America and Europe, this will include three existing, previously non-Blizzard tournaments in Korea, China, and the Pacific, as well as new regional tournaments in South America and Australia. Performing well in Contenders tournaments will be the best shot that aspiring pros have of being scouted by Overwatch League teams.