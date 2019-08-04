Gaming

Persona 5 Royal gameplay livestream reveals reworked Mementos, new Palace

Aaron Mamiit
By

A gameplay livestream for Persona 5 Royal revealed lots of information on the new edition of the popular Japanese RPG Persona 5, which is set to launch in Japan on October 31.

The livestream started with the second full-length trailer for Persona 5 Royal, which showcased some of the new story elements and features. The trailer and the livestream contain spoilers for those who have not yet finished Persona 5.

Persona 5 Royal adds a third semester to the Persona 5 storyline, from January to April, and introduces a new Phantom Thief named Kasumi, who producer Kazuhisa Wada said will appear very early in the game.

Wada also said that the development team selected Kichijoji as one of the additional areas because it is an interesting town that combines an old-school feel with new things, and also because it appeared in the first Megami Tensei games. Kichijoji is a large, explorable area that includes a bar where players can play darts and pool, a vintage shop that sells new items, and an incense shop that can boost the stats of Joker’s personas.

A portion of the gameplay livestream focused on the changes to Mementos, including new character Jose, a puppet-like boy that players can meet there. Players will be able to gather flowers and give them to Jose in exchange for items. There are also stamps that, when given to Jose, improve the experience points, money, and item drops that players gain in Mementos.

Players will find new enemies and missions in Mementos, including some bosses that will require players to “hold up” and choose the correct answers instead of beating them.

All the Phantom Thieves will be able to unlock a new, third persona, which will help them conquer the new palace in Persona 5 Royal. The new palace, which is also seen in the new trailer, will become accessible in the third semester, but Wada did not reveal who owns the palace.

One interesting tidbit is that Goro Akechi is shown as a playable character in the new palace with Loki as his persona, even after the events that transpired in the endgame of Persona 5. In the final scene of the trailer, Goro tells Joker “we’ll meet up again next week, unless you decide to keep living in this reality, where we all get along,” further fueling speculation that the third semester is a dream.

Persona 5 Royal will launch in the West sometime in 2020, so players in the United States will have to wait at least a few months more after the game’s release in Japan. This is probably why Atlus will be bringing back the streaming restrictions from Persona 5 to apply to the new semester.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iPhone games currently available (August 2019)
Up Next

Best new shows and movies to stream this week: Derry Girls, Widows, and more
Madden NFL 20 Review
Product Review

Deeply rewarding but uneven, Madden NFL 20 fails to convert the two-point try

Madden NFL 20 brings Ultimate Team and Franchise mode to the next level thanks to the overhauled player ratings system and easy-to-follow progression. But the run game feels like a cheat code, and the new career mode is underwhelming.
Posted By Steven Petite
apex legends 10 years heavily requested feature lifeline
Gaming

Apex Legends readies for 10-year run; heavily requested feature coming soon

Electronic Arts believes that there is a 10-year run of new content ahead for Apex Legends. The publisher also revealed that an upcoming event will introduce a heavily requested feature into the battle royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fire emblem three houses more than 200 hours to beat
Gaming

The beginner’s guide to impenetrable strategy in Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is now available, and though it retains many elements from previous games, it also switches up and introduces several new systems. With our beginner's guide, you can achieve victory.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to play monster hunter world iceborne beta screen 1
Gaming

Everything we know about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds the largest region in the game to date alongside new monsters, mechanics, and much more. The expansion launches on PS4 and Xbox One on September 6.
Posted By Steven Petite
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Score savings on Alienware m15 and Alienware 17 gaming laptops in Dell deal

Score an Alienware m15 gaming laptop for just $1,700, or an Alienware 17 for just $1,650 now at Dell. You may not quite be win-$3-million-at-Fortnite good at gaming yet, but an Alienware gaming laptop is a good place to start.
Posted By William Hank
E3 2019 Xbox exclusives 14 phil spencer game studios
Gaming

Can the Nintendo Switch survive once Xbox Project Scarlett is released?

The Xbox Scarlett will be a very powerful piece of hardware. You might be wondering if it's worth waiting to buy in or if you should finally invest in a Nintendo Switch. This guide will help you make that decision.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
madden nfl 20 face of the franchise gets college football incredibly wrong op ed 1
Gaming

Madden NFL 20 gets college football so incredibly wrong

Madden NFL 20's Face of the Franchise mode fundamentally misunderstands modern college football. The entire premise isn't based in reality at all, which makes Face of the Franchise laughably incoherent.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo Switch Our first take Mike Epstein 0047
Gaming

PS4 vs. Switch: After weighing the pros and cons, which one comes out on top?

Nintendo Switch versus PlayStation 4: Which one has better overall value? We break down the pros and cons of each platform to tell you which of these consoles is truly worth the money.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
all fire emblem games ranked from best to worst marth
Gaming

Here’s every Fire Emblem game, ranked from best to worst

The Fire Emblem series has been available in North America for more than 15 years, and the majority of its games have been excellent. This is the Fire Emblem series ranked from best to worst.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
No Man's Sky
Gaming

No Man’s Sky Beyond will add VR support on August 14, and it has a secret

Hello Games will be releasing the next major update for No Man's Sky, called Beyond, on August 14. The update includes a new multiplayer experience as well as virtual reality support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
razer nio limited edition electric suv 3
Cars

Razer teams up with Nio to roll out limited-edition electric SUV

Razer and Nio teamed up for the Nio ES6 Night Explorer Limited Edition, integrating Razer's design into the Nio ES6 Performance Edition. Only 88 units of the electric SUV will be manufactured.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
kid icarus nes sealed copy sold for 9k
Gaming

Sealed copy of Kid Icarus for NES found in attic, sold in auction for $9,000

Scott Amos from Reno, Nevada found a sealed copy of Kid Icarus for the NES when he was cleaning out the attic of his childhood home. He thought he could get a few hundred dollars for it, but the game sold for $9,000 in an auction.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit