 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A 21-year-old Piglet game is going viral for the wrong reasons

By
Piglet in a big room with sun shining through the windows. Kanga is standing in a highlighted circle nearby.
Video Game Museum

It’s not uncommon for a retro game for kids to catch on with older and more modern audiences. There are a ton of Disney games like The Lion King that have stood the test of time. This week, an unexpected entry has joined those ranks. Piglet’s Big Game, a 2003 video game tie-in with Piglet’s Big Movie that released on the PlayStation 2, PC, and GameCube, has gone viral, with some people calling it their new favorite survival horror game. Yes, you read that correctly.

The game started gaining traction with an X post from user Jaxonloid, who was shocked that there seemed to be clear horror game music on the soundtrack.

Recommended Videos

THIS IS MAKING ME LOSE MY FUCKING MIND.,.!?!?,? pic.twitter.com/B0uDAC5FBE

&mdash; Jaxonloid | CEO OF PIGLETS BIG GAME (@jaxonloid) November 8, 2024

Related

This led to streamers picking it up. Before writing this, I saw a number of live streams on TikTok from content creators who typically play horror games, with a lot of comparisons specifically to the Silent Hill series — which is appropriate considering the Silent Hill 2 remake has been well received by fans and franchise newcomers.

This uptick in popularity has led to eBay listings skyrocketing in price. GameCube and PS2 copies are selling for anywhere from $140 to over $300 as of Friday evening.

While I haven’t played it, it’s really easy to see why these comparisons are being made. One of my favorite horror game YouTube creators, eurothug4000, played it after seeing the viral post, and described it as “survival horror for kids.” There aren’t many of these sequences, but a lot of the weirdness comes from Piglet’s main weapon. In order to fight enemies and help his friends, Piglet must purchase and upgrade his Brave Faces, some of which can be pretty frightening for younger players. Finally, there’s a panic system that feels straight out of a game like Eternal Darkness: Sanity’s Requiem.

There are a lot of empty spaces and rooms that Piglet has to get through without the help of his friends, which evokes feelings of walking through an empty Silent Hill. Other areas feel more dreamlike, with a gothic aesthetic and puzzles that evoke Resident Evil.

This kids game also features techniques that were common in horror games in the early 2000s and are still utilized today. As X user Tredlocity posted, it uses “fixed camera setups and sound design … more effectively than most mascot horror games.” It gives the players a sense that something is always around the corner, which is one of the key ways horror games build tension. Also, sometimes the soundtrack is just legitimately terrifying. In the clip Tredlocity shared, you can hear heffalumps clomping heavily in the distance before they even appear on-screen. The dark level only lit by some candles and a night sky coming in through a window only adds to the setting.

In trying to figure out why the soundtrack sounds like it’s from a completely different game, Destructoid went looking and found that it was composed by Philippe Codecco and Guillaume Saurel. However, they have few other credits to their names besides some Disney games and another Pooh game. It was made by French developer Doki Denki Studio, which went defunct in 2004, not too long after the game released.

Eurothug4000, thankfully, was able to get in touch with Pascal Cammisotto, a game designer on Piglet’s Big Game, who confirmed that the lead game designer actually did want to make “Resident Evil for kids.” The team didn’t have access to the Piglet’s Big Movie script and Disney was being cagey on the details, so Doki Denki created their own story.

“It focused on his lack of self-confidence and the courage he would need to help his friends, who were asleep and trapped in a nightmare,” Cammisotto said.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
I used to be too scared to play horror games. Then I saw the light
Slient Hill 4's protagonist looking to a heavily chainlocked door.

Whenever horror games come to mind, I'm always thrown back to my first time watching the original Resident Evil remake via a YouTube playthrough. As a kid, I was too scared to even touch a horror game, so I settled for watching someone else play on the TV using the old Wii Opera internet browser channel. I remember seeing all the goofy cutscenes, laughing at Wesker's stale deliveries ("Jill, no!"), and thinking the game wasn't all that scary. "Maybe I can actually play this," I started thinking.

Resident Evil Remastered First zombie scene

Read more
Konami’s big Silent Hill plans show how video game franchises are changing
Pyramid Head walking in the rain.

The Silent Hill series is coming back, and we’re not just getting one new game ... we’re getting four. And a new movie! And more merch!

It’s certainly more than what a lot of people would have expected when Konami announced we were getting a presentation on the series’ future last week (I’m a big series fan, and my expectations were very low). Most people were expecting a new game and a Silent Hill 2 remake based on leaks and rumors, but the series had been all but dormant since Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012, so there was no reason to expect anything more. In the past decade, Konami has used the IP on pachinko machines, skateboards, and little else.

Read more
Resident Evil Village DLC, Exoprimal, and more headline Capcom Showcase
Ethan Winter's daughter Rosemary sits sadly on a bus in Resident Evil Village Shadow of Rose.

Following livestreams from Sony, Microsoft, and Geoff Keighley, Capcom decided to get in on the video game showcase fun. During its June 13 showcase, Capcom revealed the Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village and provided some new looks at its other upcoming games like Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Exoprimal. 
Capcom Showcase | 6.13.2022
The biggest announcement of the show by far was Resident Evil Village's long-awaited DLC. It stars Ethan Winter's daughter Rosemary, plays out from a third-person perspective, and is fittingly titled Shadows of Rose. It will be released on October 28 alongside the multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse and an update for Resident Evil Village that adds new content to Mercenaries mode and a third-person mode to Village's main campaign.
While that was the biggest reveal from the show, we also got a look at plenty of other Capcom games. The showcase started by giving us another look at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and revealing a demo for the expansion that launches on June 14. Capcom then reminded players of the release windows for Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection, and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium but didn't reveal much in the way of new info for them. After that, Exoprimal got a brand-new trailer featuring its evil AI, Leviathan. Capcom showed how Exoprimal's PvPvDinosaur matches play out and the Exosuit classes players can choose from, then teased that a Closed Network Test will be held prior to the game's launch. 
We also learned that a 10th anniversary Dragon's Dogma stream will be held on June 16 before getting another look at Resident Evil 4's remake. Capcom showed an extended version of the State of Play trailer before showing some new gameplay featuring improved visuals. It looks much more in line with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3's graphics. The show concluded by revealing that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of those remakes and Resident Evil VII launch today, June 13.
It was an underwhelming showcase overall, but painted an extremely clear picture of what we can expect from this lauded Japanese publisher over the next year. 

Read more