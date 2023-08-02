 Skip to main content
What to do with the Plain Ribbon in Remnant 2

Billy Givens
By

If you’ve spent some time in Remnant 2‘s cryptic world, you’re probably well aware of how many strange and shocking quest items you can find. When you stumble upon the Plain Ribbon while exploring Losomn, then, you might be a little taken aback by its simplicity and innocence. Rest assured, though, that the Plain Ribbon is actually an important item that can earn you one of two amulets sporting extremely useful boons. Here’s what to do with the Plain Ribbon.

How to use the Plain Ribbon

The Plain Ribbon can be found in a variety of locations while working your way through Losomn, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for its red glow as you navigate the many halls and rooms of the massive castle. Once you’ve scored the Plain Ribbon, you’ll need to find somewhere to use it, so it’s time to begin looking for a statue of two Faes with wings holding hands.

When you find the statue, you can interact with it and place the Plain Ribbon around the Faes’ hands. However, like the Plain Ribbon itself, the statue can be found on multiple maps, meaning that finding them won’t usually be a straightforward affair. Even more, the area in which you find the statue plays a part in which item you’ll receive when placing the ribbon on the Faes’ hands. Here’s the breakdown for you:

  • If the world state is set to light, the statue is found in the Gilded Chambers or Council Chamber, and you’ll receive the Golden Ribbon amulet.
  • If the world state is dark, the statue is found in The Great Hall or Shattered Gallery, and you’ll receive the Silver Ribbon amulet.

To change the world state, you’ll need to have found both of the masks pertaining to Losomn’s main story and placed them in the mural at the Palace Courtyard. Once you’ve done so, you’ll be able to spin the mural and change world states whenever you’d like. Afterward, you can look for the statue in that respective world state in an attempt to score the amulet you prefer. Here’s what each of them has to offer:

  • Golden Ribbon – Increases weapon mod damage by 25% and grants the Haste status effect for 15s when activating a mod.
  • Silver Ribbon – Increases skill damage by 25% and grants the Haste status effect for 15s when activating a skill.

Either of these two amulets is excellent on its own, but if you manage to ever score the other ribbon on a subsequent playthrough, you can actually choose to combine them by speaking to Nimue at Nimue’s Retreat. She’ll weave the two amulets together to create Nimue’s Ribbon, which increases Relic healing effectiveness by 50% and grants the Haste status effect for 25s when using a Relic. Combining the two ribbons means you’ll lose them both, though, so you may find that just keeping the individual amulets provides you more DPS and utility than Nimue’s Ribbon. As such, be sure to weigh your options carefully before committing to this irreversible decision.

How to beat Mother Mind in Remnant 2
Three characters shoot at a boss in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 comes with a pretty substantial number of bosses to take on across its various biomes, and some playthroughs will yield different encounters than others. So if you come across The Nameless Nest in Yaesha during your travels, you'll soon find yourself facing off against an optional boss named Mother Mind. This huge creature looks pretty scary, and if you're not sure how to handle the fight, it can put an end to the battle quite quickly by making you fall to your death. However, we'll share with you some tips for taking on Mother Mind and making the most of its big, ugly weak spot so you can drop this monster and get on with your business.
How to beat Mother Mind
Mother Mind is a mix between a standard DPS-driven boss battle and a mechanics-based encounter, meaning you'll need to dish out plenty of damage while also watching out for the enemy's special move that can send you spiraling down to an instant death. Because of this, be sure you're prepared to stay mobile and understand how to sprint and jump before entering the door to the creature, as you're going to be doing a lot of both.

The boss battle against Mother Mind takes place in a large, circular arena with a total of four stone platforms. You'll walk through the door facing the boss, and you can instantly begin firing at the cross-shaped weak spot on his face, getting in as much damage as possible right off the rip. If you have the Hot Shot weapon mod (or any mod that will grant additional damage per bullet), the beginning of this fight is a great time to pop it and move things along.

Read more
How to beat The Corrupter in Remnant 2
Remnant II Many Faces boss fight.

As you push through each of Remnant 2's biomes, you'll eventually come to a point where you'll have to face down one of its two possible final bosses. In the case of Yaesha, you're likely to run into The Corrupter, a hulking monstrosity that floats around the back of a battlefield and lets its guardian construct do most of the fighting for it. Whether you're tackling this tricky showdown alone or with some friends, it can be quite a doozy if you're not sure how to counter some of the mechanics coming your way. In this guide, we'll tell you how to strike down The Corrupter once and for all so you can head to your next destination.
How to beat The Corrupter
The Corrupter is located in The Great Bole in Yaesha, and you'll be facing the monster down in an arena that consists of three long stone walkways that are hovering in the sky. Falling from any of the walkways will result in instant death, so this fight is as much about careful footing as it is actually fighting.

The boss itself is floating around at the very far end of the arena, but it will spawn a guardian construct on one of the pathways that will follow you around. If you damage the guardian construct's head enough, it will eventually fall. This will cause The Corrupter to use some of its own health to heal the guardian construct. However, you can also just shoot at The Corrupter to deal direct damage to it. Depending on the method you use to kill The Corrupter, you can earn one of two rewards:

Read more
The best weapon mods in Remnant 2
A knight with a gun in a burning square.

Even the best weapons in Remnant 2 will feel weak if you don't upgrade them with mods. These don't just give passive buffs like upgrades, but add entirely new functions to your weapons that can completely change the way you approach combat. While there are a bunch of unique weapons that come with exclusive mods you can't remove or otherwise get to put on other guns, most weapons have a slot for you to place whatever mod you want in them. Just like anything else in Remnant 2, mods aren't given away for free. You will need to go out exploring dangerous areas and take down challenging bosses to unlock them. With over 50 mods to find and try out, we'll save you the time and materials you'd waste experimenting with them all and list off the best weapon mods in Remnant 2.
Remnant 2 best weapon mods
Astral Burst

Let's start off with a great crowd-control option. Astral Burst can be your get-out-of-jail-free card in plenty of overwhelming situations. When activated, you will shoot off a shotgun-like blast of seven star fragments that each deal 35 damage. That may not sound like much, but these fragments can bounce off of walls up to three times, with each bounce increasing the damage dealt by 35%. Making the most of this means doing some quick geometry and aiming to your target after at least a bounce or two, but if you can pull it off, you'll feel like a genius.

Read more