PlayStation 4 celebrates fifth anniversary with ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ bundle

It has been a full five years since the launch of the PlayStation 4, which has been the best-selling console of the generation by a considerable margin. To date, more than 86 million PS4 systems have been sold, and Sony is celebrating the milestone with a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 bundle.

The new bundle comes with the 1TB “slim” model PlayStation 4 with a jet black controller and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for $300. The system on its own typically sells for this price, so you’re essentially getting the game for free if you purchase the bundle.

In the announcement post on the PlayStation Blog, SIE’s senior vice president of PlayStation worldwide marketing, Eric Lempel, also shared that more than 777 million PlayStation 4 games have been sold during its lifespan. Of those games, the top five were Call of Duty: Black Ops III, Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 17, FIFA 18, and Grand Theft Auto V. The last of these didn’t even originally release on the PlayStation 4, and its combined sales make it the most profitable piece of entertainment in history.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is certainly a great first game to play if you don’t have a PlayStation 4 yet. It’s one of the best first-person shooters of the year, combining excellent competitive multiplayer with Zombies mode and the battle royale mode Blackout. The Blackout mode is included instead of a traditional campaign, but there is still plenty of content to keep you busy for weeks or even months.

“There’s so much more to come, including Days Gone, Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us [Part] II, Lempel added.

The PlayStation 4 certainly has a lineup of exclusives that put its main competition, the Xbox One, to shame. Most of Microsoft’s “exclusives” also release on the PC, albeit with cross-play support that allows PC and Xbox One players to team up online. Though Sony doesn’t offer this feature for any games but Fortnite, we anticipate that this will change as we approach the end of the current generation and see what’s coming next. We’ll likely see the future of the PlayStation brand within the next few years.

