Digital Trends
Gaming

PlayStation 4: New DualShock colors will jazz up your gaming sessions

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 4
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming ps ds4 berry blue
Sony
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming ps ds4 sunset orange
Sony
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming ps ds4 blue camouflage
Sony
playstation 4 new dualshock colors will jazz up your gaming ps ds4 copper
Sony

If you’ve caught yourself eyeing your PlayStation 4 controller lately and thinking that what you could do with are some funky new color options to jazz up your gaming sessions, then guess what — you’re in luck.

It’s true — Sony has just announced four new controllers that it hopes will dazzle and delight, though admittedly they probably won’t help you improve your gaming performance one bit.

The names of the new additions? Berry Blue (it’s mostly aqua with the buttons colored purple), Sunset Orange (this one’s the brightest of the bunch), Blue Camouflage (a perfect match with your favorite first-person shooter games), and, er … Copper (yes, it’s copper-colored).

“We’re happy to announce that four new vibrant and stylish colors are joining the DualShock 4 wireless controller lineup in September,” Sony’s Steve Schwartz announced in a post on the PlayStation’s U.S. site.

Here’s Steve’s take on the new offerings: “Bright, playful, and fun, the new Berry Blue edition brings new flavor to the DS4 lineup, while the vibrant Sunset Orange brings a little heat to your gameplay.”

Blue Camouflage, meanwhile, will be “right up your alley” so long as “you’re a fan of trendy patterns.” Copper is suggested as a sensible option for those who “prefer sticking to one color.” We can’t argue with that.

The new line-up of wireless DualShock 4 controllers join the collection of nine that are currently available, and in terms of colors represent the funkiest of the lot.

The new additions will show up first in the U.S. and Canada in September, with Copper selling as an exclusive at GameStop for a limited period, before appearing at other select retailers. Click here for pre-order details, or check your local retailer for availability. The new DualShock 4 controllers will hit the European market a little later, in October.

So how much will these cool-looking controllers set you back? Each one comes with a $65 price tag (CAD$75/no Euro prices yet) and will be available “until supplies last.” Does that mean they’re limited edition? It certainly sounds that way, though Steve doesn’t explicitly state this to be the case in his blog post. We’ve reached out to Sony for confirmation and will update when we hear back.

Need some great games for your new controller? Check out Digital Trends’ collection of the best PS4 games on the market today.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 20 Series starts at $500 and features real-time ray tracing
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Arcade1Up arcade cabinets
Deals

Relive the glory days of arcade games with hot deals on Arcade1Up cabinets

Looking for a way to enjoy classic arcade games the right way? The new Arcade1Up machines have you covered. They're surprisingly affordable, too, with an MSRP of $400, but if you pre-order now, you can score one for only $300.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gaming

The N64 was an all-star console with a line-up of all-star games. These were the best.

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
GTX 1070 Ti
Computing

Here’s how to watch Nvidia’s GeForce event at Gamescom

Today is August 20, and that means Nvidia may showcase its GeForce RTX 20 Series of add-in graphics cards for gamers. We’re sticking with that name rather than the previous GTX 11 Series brand due to today’s date.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Hitman 2 Hands-on
Gaming

‘Hitman 2’ will include enhanced versions of all of the previous game’s missions

Hitman 2 will give players the option to replay the first game's missions, complete with gameplay enhancements, and they'll be free to anyone who already purchased the original game.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Steam Link App
Gaming

Want to use Steam's library for all your games? Here's how to add any program

Steam is a useful portal for buying games, but it also keeps all your PC games organized. Here's how you can add non-steam video games to Valve's online portal, to keep all your games in one place.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX, World’s First Real-Time Ray Tracing GPUs
Computing

Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 20 Series starts at $500 and features real-time ray tracing

Nvidia revealed its new GeForce RTX 2000 Series of add-in desktop graphics cards for gamers during its pre-show Gamescom press event. The new family is based on Nvidia’s new “Turing” architecture focusing on real-time ray tracing.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are coming to Alienware and Predator gaming desktops

Dell and Acer have both announced support for Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 2000 graphics cards in refreshed gaming desktops, including Predator Orion series systems and Alienware desktops.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Battlefield V review
Gaming

‘Battlefield V’ beta with new multiplayer experience kicks off September 6

Battlefield V's open beta comes to consoles and PC on September 6. If you pre-order the game, you'll get a two-day head start on September 4 to try out the story-driven multiplayer experience Grand Operations.
Posted By Steven Petite
sekiro shadows die twice release date
Gaming

‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice,’ next game from ‘Dark Souls’ dev, coming March 22 2019

Activision has announced that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, an upcoming game from the developers of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, has finally earned a worldwide release date for next March.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
amazon prime packages
Gaming

Amazon is killing off Prime’s new-game, pre-order discount

Amazon is ending its 20-percent discount on pre-ordered games for its Prime members later this month, instead offering a small voucher for a select number of pre-ordered games. Previous orders won't be affected.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 4 gun close
Gaming

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ gets ‘Blackout’ beta on all platforms next month

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will hold a beta for its battle royale Blackout mode in September, and it will be available first to those who pre-ordered the game on PlayStation 4. The game releases October 12.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft battle for azeroth prd
Product Review

'Battle for Azeroth' lets you play Warcraft without canceling evening plans

‘Battle for Azeroth’ promises to put you in the middle of a new war between the Alliance and Horde. The plot too quickly unravels into dull fetch quests, but the game’s variety keeps you itching to log in it even as the story…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
gamers shouldnt buy nvidia geforce rtx 2080 yet gtx ti feature
Computing

Nvidia’s new GPUs look amazing, but that doesn’t mean you should buy one

Nvidia's GeForce 2080 is a powerful graphics card that supports ray tracing to deliver real-time cinematic renderings of shadows, light, and reflection in games, but unless you were already planning on upgrading, you'll probably want to…
Posted By Chuong Nguyen