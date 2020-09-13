  1. Gaming

PlayStation 5 box reportedly includes console base, but no headphones

By

The contents of the PlayStation 5 box have reportedly been leaked, with a few notable changes from what gamers got with every PlayStation 4 purchase.

An alleged screenshot of the box contents of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, shared by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, reveals that only the consoles themselves will be different.

The wireless controller, HDMI cable, AC power cord, USB cable, and 825GB SSD are expected inclusions for the PlayStation 5, which will also apparently come with the 3D platformer Astro’s Playroom pre-installed so that there will be something to play right out of the box.

The addition of the base as part of the package confirms that the console is designed to stand vertically, with the curved edges probably making it difficult for a horizontal orientation. In comparison, the PlayStation 4 may be placed vertically or horizontally, but players had to separately purchase the base if they want the console to stand up. For the PlayStation 5, the base will not require a separate purchase.

The purported PlayStation 5 box contents also reveal that there will be no headphones with the consoles, while the PlayStation 4 comes with mono-earphones that can plug into the DualShock controller to enable voice chat.

Ahmad noted that the information was acquired from a Hong Kong distributor, so the box contents may be region-specific. However, if the leak is true, it is hard to see how the box contents will vary among regions.

PlayStation 5 showcase

Sony is set for another PlayStation 5 showcase on September 16, which will be livestreamed through Twitch and YouTube.

The event will focus on games for the upcoming console, but Sony may also be preparing to reveal the PlayStation 5’s price and release date after Microsoft unveiled the same details for the Xbox Series X and Series S.

