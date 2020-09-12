  1. Gaming

Sony sets next PlayStation 5 showcase on September 16: Here’s how to watch

By

Sony revealed that it is planning its next PlayStation 5 showcase for September 16, as the next-generation console gears up for its holiday season launch.

The event, which was announced through a post on the official PlayStation blog, will start at 1 p.m. PT and run for 40 minutes.

How to watch

The PlayStation 5 showcase will be streamed through the PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

There is no need for registration to watch the online-only showcase. Interested viewers will only have to visit the platform of their choice and wait for the stream to start.

What to expect

The showcase offers “one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!),” according to the blog post. The event will feature updates from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios and from third-party developers working on games for the console.

The biggest questions that remain for the PlayStation 5, however, are its price and release date, and it remains unclear if these will be revealed in the upcoming showcase. It looks like the event will focus only on games for the next-generation console, but with Microsoft revealing such details for the Xbox Series S and Series X, Sony may take the opportunity to answer its competitor.

Xbox Series S, Series X price revealed

Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S, promising “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever,” with a price of $299, or $25 for 24 months through Xbox All Access. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, will cost $499, or $35 for 24 months.

Pre-orders for Microsoft’s consoles start on September 22, with a planned release on November 10.

Editors' Recommendations

Xbox Series S appeared in the background of Phil Spencer interviews months ago

Xbox Series S

What to know about Spelunky 2: Release date, new weapons, and more

Spelunky 2

Xbox Game Pass for PC’s monthly price will double on September 17

Xbox Series X and S

Xbox Game Pass adds EA Play at no extra cost

how to use xbox game streaming on android with controller

The best capture cards for 2020

elgato 4k60 pro capture card launch 1

Marvel’s Avengers leveling guide: How to race to level 50 fast

marvels avengers how to level up fast marvel s leveling guide featured

The best games to play with friends online

These are the best cheap gaming headset deals for September 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

Xbox Series X console will launch November 10 for $499

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will debut a week early alongside Xbox Series X launch

Hidden Blade in Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer

The best Tony Hawk games, ranked

best tony hawk games ranked 1 and 2 featured

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Power through the grind with our leveling guide

Assassin's Creed Odyssey review

The best video games for kids

Where to pre-order Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch