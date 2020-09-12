Sony revealed that it is planning its next PlayStation 5 showcase for September 16, as the next-generation console gears up for its holiday season launch.

The event, which was announced through a post on the official PlayStation blog, will start at 1 p.m. PT and run for 40 minutes.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

How to watch

The PlayStation 5 showcase will be streamed through the PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

There is no need for registration to watch the online-only showcase. Interested viewers will only have to visit the platform of their choice and wait for the stream to start.

What to expect

The showcase offers “one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!),” according to the blog post. The event will feature updates from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios and from third-party developers working on games for the console.

The biggest questions that remain for the PlayStation 5, however, are its price and release date, and it remains unclear if these will be revealed in the upcoming showcase. It looks like the event will focus only on games for the next-generation console, but with Microsoft revealing such details for the Xbox Series S and Series X, Sony may take the opportunity to answer its competitor.

Xbox Series S, Series X price revealed

Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series S, promising “next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever,” with a price of $299, or $25 for 24 months through Xbox All Access. The Xbox Series X, meanwhile, will cost $499, or $35 for 24 months.

Pre-orders for Microsoft’s consoles start on September 22, with a planned release on November 10.

Editors' Recommendations