Gaming

PlayStation 5 exclusives may dive into deeper collaborations with Sony Music

By

Sony Music’s role in Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated Death Stranding may hint at what gamers should expect from the soundtracks of PlayStation 5 exclusives.

One of the interesting features of Death Stranding is that it will include music from real-world artists. When players finally take control of protagonist Sam Bridges, played by Norman Reedus, they will be able to hear songs from the likes of Chvrches and Bring Me The Horizon as they navigate through the game’s open world.

Sony Music Group will roll out an official soundtrack for the game alongside its release. Death Stranding: Timefall by RCA Records will be headlined by more Sony-signed artists such as Khalid and Alan Walker, whose original recordings are integrated into some of the open-world title’s most important moments.

Sony Music Group CEO & Chairman, Rob Stringer said in a New York event last month that Kojima’s new creation will “innovate for the first time on how music is embedded in a game.” Sony insiders told Rolling Stone that Death Stranding is being considered as an “important benchmark” for what is expected to be a deeper creative collaboration between PlayStation and Sony Music, ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5 in 2020.

It would appear that PlayStation 5 exclusives will follow the footsteps of Death Stranding by featuring more Sony-licensed music in their soundtracks. The collaboration will be part of the “One Sony” concept, which looks to connect Sony’s music division to its other business units. This will create a unique feature for games for the next-generation console, as Microsoft and Nintendo do not have the capabilities and properties necessary to enable such a plan.

Players will not have to wait long to be able to enjoy the curated soundtrack of Death Stranding, as the game is set to launch on November 8. Joining Reedus in an all-star cast are Mads Mikkelsen, Lea Seydoux, and even Conan O’Brien.

The PlayStation 5, meanwhile, will roll out in the holiday season of 2020. The console will be powered by CPU and GPU that are AMD chips, capable of supporting 3D audio, 8K graphics, ray tracing, which is currently found only in very powerful PCs.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony says PlayStation 5 will be world’s fastest console, then takes it back

episde 199 playstation 5 render 2 1200x940

Everything we know about The Last of Us Part II

Everything we know so far about 'The Last of Us Part II'

The Last of Us: Part 2 reportedly delayed weeks after release date announcement

the last of us part ii trailer release date playstation 4 state play tlou 2 joel featured

Conan O’Brien ascends from Clueless Gamer to cameo in Death Stranding video game

death stranding conan obrien cameo

Everything we know about Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding

ps5 release date specs price news death stranding imago 1

Call of Duty: Mobile is the best shooter I’ve played on a smartphone

e3 2019 call of duty mobile preview callfodutymobile

It’s gonna be May 29: The Last of Us: Part 2 gets new release date

Superstar streamer Shroud joins Ninja, moves exclusively to Mixer