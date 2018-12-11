Digital Trends
PlayStation Classic hacked in less than a week to play games via USB drive

Gabe Gurwin
Sony’s plug-and-play PlayStation Classic system hasn’t gotten the warmest reception since its launch earlier this month. In addition to including the slower PAL versions of several of its included games, nostalgic titles like Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon are nowhere to be found. However, hackers have already managed to crack the system, allowing additional games to work on the console via a USB drive.

According to Ars Technica, shortly after the system was released, hackers managed to identify a software security key located on the system, and realized that the system doesn’t perform a security check when booting up. This means that it’s relatively easy to load additional files onto it using an external drive, and GitHub pages detailing files to use and the steps for adding more games have already been set up. One program called BleemSync temporarily adds the games to your system, though it removes access to the original games until the external drive is unplugged.

It’s not as perfect a solution as the one for the NES Classic and SNES Classic, but it will, at the very least, give PlayStation fans more to play on their new system. Of course, the legality of this is questionable, with Nintendo, in particular, asserting that downloading a ROM is illegal, even if it’s for a game you already own.

One of the PlayStation Classic’s other issues is its ridiculously short controller cord length, perhaps inspired by Nintendo’s own Classic systems. As the controllers use a standard USB plug, you can purchase extension cables cheaply, and accessories company 8BitDo is also selling a wireless adapter that allows you to use a DualShock 4 controller instead.

The PlayStation Classic’s missing games were likely influenced by recent remasters, such as Spyro Reignited Trilogy, but the source code for the system appears to suggest several other games could have been installed. These include classics like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 and Silent Hill, both of which would have been welcome on a console that reserved space for Cool Boarders 2.

The PlayStation Classic is available now for $100, though you will need a separate AC adapter to use it. In our review, we called it “a cute collectible, but not a great gaming machine.”

