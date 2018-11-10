Digital Trends
Gaming

PlayStation Classic powered by open-source emulator made by fans

Aaron Mamiit
By

The PlayStation Classic, Sony’s response to Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic, is powered by an open-source emulator that was made by fans.

Kotaku reported that a list of licenses for open-source software, accessed through the PlayStation Classic menu, revealed that the mini console uses PCSX ReARMed to emulate games from the original PlayStation, which was released 24 years ago.

Nintendo created the emulator that is featured in the NES Classic and SNES Classic, but Sony decided to use fan-made software which was originally designed for the Pandora handheld.

Sony’s usage of the PCSX ReARMed emulator in the PlayStation Classic is allowed, as the software is open source. However, it may be considered unexpected, as the company has not been entirely friendly with the emulation community.

Video game companies, including Sony and Nintendo, have filed lawsuits against emulator makers, in a bid to stop piracy. This makes the decision to use an open-source, fan-made emulator in the PlayStation Classic an ironic one, as it essentially acknowledges all the hard work that Sony itself is trying to stamp out.

While it may be viewed as laziness on Sony’s part, PCSX ReARMed in the PlayStation Classic makes sense. Instead of devoting time and resources to creating an official emulator, why not use software that has been developed and tested for years?

Emulators themselves have never been illegal. The problem that video game companies have is that emulators encourage people to illegally download ROMs, which are pirated copies of games, to play on the software. With the PCSX ReARMed in the PlayStation Classic, Sony is highlighting one of the most popular PlayStation emulators, while eliminating the illegal aspects of playing retro games.

The PlayStation Classic will be released on December 3 with a price tag of $100. Pre-orders are currently being accepted for the console, which looks very much like the original PlayStation but 45 percent smaller.

Sony pre-loaded the PlayStation Classic with 20 PlayStation titles, including Final Fantasy VII, Grand Theft Auto, and Twisted Metal. Out of the 15 games that we wanted to see on the retro console, Metal Gear Solid, Syphon Filter and Rayman made it to the list, leaving classics such as Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Final Fantasy Tactics, Suikoden II, Xenogears, and Parasite Eve out in the cold.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best PSVR games available today
Gaming

The history of Battle Royale: From mod to worldwide phenomenon

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in streaming and eSports in a way that might hint at the future of the industry.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
red dead redemption 2 beginners guide 20181025094917
Gaming

Bullseye! Get that perfect pelt with our 'Red Dead Redemption 2' hunting guide

New to hunting in Red Dead Redemption 2 and don't know where to begin? With our hunting guide, you'll be taking down big game and feeding your camp in no time, and you could even make extra cash on the side.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart black friday
Deals

Everything you need to know about Walmart Black Friday deals

Of the top Black Friday retailers every year, Walmart has always been a leader in the brick-and-mortar category. The mega-store is known for offering deals on products in almost every category, from smart TVs to children’s toys.
Posted By Leah Bjornson
anthem release date trailer gameplay news everything we know
Gaming

Out of the loop on BioWare's new game, 'Anthem'? Here's everything we know

BioWare announced an upcoming action role-playing game called 'Anthem' at EA Play 2017. Here's everything we know about the game so far, including gameplay, DLC, and when you'll be able to play it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch games you should play in handheld mode swithcportablemk8
Gaming

Nintendo will not offer cross-platform play for its first-party games

Nintendo has confirmed that it has no plans to enable cross-play functionality in any of its first-party games, the majority of which are exclusive to a single system like the Switch or 3DS.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch gets youtube app youtubeonswitch2
Gaming

Major video watcher? YouTube is now available on Nintendo Switch

After well over a year, the Nintendo Switch has finally received a free YouTube app. The app's functionality is similar to other devices such as Roku, but with touch support for the Switch's screen.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nvidia geforce rtx 2080 vs ti 3jwagsxw
Computing

We tested Nvidia’s RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti. Are they a worthy upgrade?

We finally have Nvidia's newest graphics cards, the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti, and put them through our standard suite of benchmarks and game tests to see how they performed in a standard play of Battlefield 1 and Fornite. How do they compare to…
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to record xbox one gameplay capture
Gaming

Sharing your best gameplay moments is quick and easy on the Xbox One

The current generation of consoles make it easier than ever to share your gaming highlights with the world. Here's a quick guide on how to record a gameplay video on Xbox One.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Will Fulton
Gaming

Here's where Xur is and what he has for wares this week in 'Destiny 2: Forsaken'

The weekly vendor in Destiny 2: Forsaken always brings Exotic weapons and armor, some of the toughest loot to find in the game. Here's everything you need to know to track down Xur: Where he is, when he shows up, and what he's stocking.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

Everything we know about The Game Awards, including our nominee predictions

The Game Awards returns to Los Angeles for its fifth show this December. Here is everything we know about the event, including its location, where you can watch it, and games we expect to see nominated.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
mobile games are the future diablo immortal and of
Gaming

‘Diablo Immortal’ is just the beginning. Mobile games are the future

Diablo fans were furious about Diablo Immortal, but in truth, mobile games are the future. From Apple and Samsung to Bethesda and Blizzard, we’re seeing a new incentive for games that fit on your phone.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Deals

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
PlayStation VR
Gaming

Immerse yourself in a new universe with these incredible PSVR games

The PSVR has surpassed expectations and along with it comes an incredible catalog of games. There's plenty of amazing experiences to be had so we've put together a list of the best PSVR games available today.
Posted By Steven Petite