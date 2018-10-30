Share

Following in the footsteps of Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic, Sony has created its own plug-and-play retro-style system — The PlayStation Classic. A miniature version of the original PlayStation from 1994, the console comes pre-loaded with 20 classic games from the era, designed to appeal to both nostalgic players as well as those unfamiliar with Sony’s past. Here is everything we know about the PlayStation Classic, including its game library, size, physical design, and what’s included in the box.

Design

The PlayStation Classic resembles the original PlayStation – not the PS One – but is about 45 percent smaller. On the top is an “Open” button, which will actually be used to switch between games, as well as a “Reset” button that will stop your current game and suspend your progress. The power button will, of course, turn the system on and off.

Two controller ports are located on the front of the console, which comes packaged with two original PlayStation controllers connected via USB. These are not the later DualShock controllers, and don’t feature analog sticks. Instead, you get the standard face buttons, directional pad, and shoulder buttons only. This makes it incompatible with some of the system’s later games, which likely influenced the game lineup pre-installed on the console. The controllers’ cables are about 5 feet in length, and it isn’t clear yet if there will be wireless options sold separately.

The PlayStation Classic uses a “virtual memory card,” according to Sony, so you won’t have to actually worry about having one installed in the front of the system – despite it saying “memory card” for authenticity. An HDMI cable is also included in the package, but an AC adapter to power the system is not. You must use an adapter that supports 5 V, 1.0 A USB. A standard phone charger should work for this purpose.

The games

The PlayStation Classic is not designed to have additional games added to its storage, but instead comes with 20 classic original PlayStation titles pre-installed:

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Final Fantasy VII

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Metal Gear Solid

Driller

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee

Rayman

Resident Evil Diretor’s Cut

Revelations: Persona

R4 Ridge Race Type 4

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Syphon Filter

Tekken 3

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal

Wild Arms

Popular original PlayStation series left off of the collection include Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon, both of which received full remastered collections recently. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night – one of the most acclaimed games on the system – was also left off, likely because it was released as a downloadable bundle on PlayStation 4 in October.

When is it out, and how do I get one?

The PlayStation Classic will release on December 3 for $100. It is currently available for pre-order at retailers. Unlike Nintendo’s systems, the PlayStation Classic hasn’t been too difficult to find online. If you haven’t made up your mind yet, you should have little problem finding one after its release.