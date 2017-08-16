Get your tickets! PlayStation Experience 2017 details announced

Why it matters to you PlayStation Experience is like Disneyland for Sony fans. Tickets are now available for December's event.

Just in time for Christmas, PlayStation Experience 2017 returns to Anaheim, California, this December. It a place for Sony fans to eat, breathe, and sleep PlayStation. Just like in previous years, it includes exclusive hands-on demos, game developer panels, rare collectibles, and more.

This year, according to PlayStation’s blog, Sony is bringing thousands of gamers to the Anaheim Convention Center to experience the latest games on PlayStation platforms. From December 9 to 10, fans can play demos utilizing PS4 Pros and large Sony 4K HDR TVs. Dozens of PlayStation VR will also be showcased during the event. Some of the greatest hands-on demos at last year’s PlayStation Experience included Resident Evil VII, Persona 5, and Pyre.

Also to come from PlayStation Experience 2017 are a number of game announcements and details. Both Knack II and The Last of Us: Part II were showcased at the 2016 event as reveal trailers.

Early-bird tickets are available in a limited supply. Those who are lucky enough to snag some gain an invitation to a special event on December 8, the night before PlayStation Experience. Details are slim on the event but ticket holders will have a chance to meet game developers and PlayStation personalities.

During PlayStation Experience, Capcom Cup 2017 will take place all day December 10 at a special tournament stage. That evening, the highest-level Street Fighter V players will compete in the Grand Finals for a chance to win $250,000 and the crown. More details on the competition will be shared later.

Additionally, Street Fighter V players are encouraged to download the 2017 Capcom Pro Tour DLC from the PlayStation Store. Proceeds from this $25 content go toward the Pro Tour and help boost the grand prize pool.

This year, only two-day tickets are available for PlayStation Experience 2017. Regular two-day tickets cost $75 while early-bird tickets go for the discounted price of $65. Sony recommends that ticket buyers register with their PSN ID before purchasing. Attendees must be 18 years or older. As Sony puts it, “No babies, no children, no exceptions.”

Over the coming weeks, Sony will have much more to share regarding the publishers, developers, games, and activities attendees can expect at the show.