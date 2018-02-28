‘Bloodborne’ and ‘Ratchet & Clank’ lead March’s PlayStation Plus lineup

Share

We’re exiting the post-holiday game lull in March with big titles like Far Cry 5, Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom, and A Way Out. But if you’re wallet is still hurting from the holidays, March’s PlayStation Plus lineup has a couple of worthwhile alternatives. Seriously, March features two of the very best PlayStation 4 games available free of charge for PlayStation Plus subscribers: Bloodborne and Ratchet & Clank.

Bloodborne, a spiritual successor to the Dark Souls series, is not a game to approach lightly. The world of Yharnam has been afflicted by a strange illness which turned all of its people into mystifying beasts who will try to hack you to death at all times. While Bloodborne retains the notorious difficulty of Dark Souls, the combat is much more fluid and reactionary. The dark and dreary setting has a Lovecraftian vibe. Coupled with the fast, demanding combat, Bloodborne is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

On a lighter note, the cartoony Ratchet & Clank offers some of the best platforming and gadget-focused action available on PS4. A reimagining of the PlayStation 2 classic, the platformer reworks the origin story of the young Lombax and his robot pal, and includes gameplay refinements seen in more recent entries in the series. Not only is it loads of fun, Ratchet & Clank also happens to be one of the most visually stunning games on PS4.

For those still powering on Sony’s virtually extinct PlayStation Vita, pixelated horror game Claire: Extended Cut and Bomberman clone Bombing Busters will be up for grabs. Both of the Vita freebies are cross-buy enabled, so you can play them on PS4 as well.

Again, PS3 users receive a pair of underwhelming titles. Legend of Kay, originally a PS2 game, is an action-adventure game that follows a cat who seeks to restore order to his home island, which has been overrun by tyrannical gorillas and rats. And if you skipped out on the extremely disappointing spiritual successor to Mega Man, now’s your chance to take Mighty No. 9 for a spin without paying for it. Mighty No. 9 also has cross-buy with PS4.

Sony also announced that it will stop giving out free games for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita on March 8, 2019. The change was bound to happen at some point. The offerings for PS3 and Vita have been scraping the bottom of the barrel for quite some time. Considering the fact that PS4 users technically will receive five free games in March thanks to cross-buy, it will be interesting to see how many PS4 games Sony will give out per month when the change kicks in.

As always, make sure to download February’s free games before the new deals begin March 6.