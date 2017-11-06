Collect PlayStation trophies to earn games with Sony Rewards

Why it matters to you With Sony's Rewards Passes, you can earn points just for doing what you already did on PlayStation 4.

Video games are expensive, and even with subscription programs like Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus offering freebies, you might find yourself longing for that one game on your list. Luckily, if you’re a skilled player, Sony Rewards can help cut the cost.

Sony Rewards, which is a free service providing points that can be spent on Sony products, now offers several “Rewards Passes” for earning in-game trophies on PlayStation platforms. Earning 100 silver trophies in games will earn you 100 points, equivalent to $1, while 25 gold trophies are worth 250 points.

Earning 10 platinum trophies — typically obtained by earning every other trophy in a single game — will reward you with 1,000 points. This isn’t a ton of extra cash for your purchases, of course, but it can actually help you play multiple free games. One of the rewards in Sony’s catalog is for a month of PlayStation Plus, priced at 999 points. Earning 10 platinum trophies will get you that reward for free.

In the past, “trophy hunters” earned their trophies purely for bragging rights, but it’s nice to see actual monetary value applied to them now. Hopefully it will keep gaming communities together for longer periods of time as they work together to earn rewards.

Trophies aren’t the only means of earning more points and discounts through Rewards Passes, however. If you subscribe to four free trials on the PlayStation Network, you’ll get a 15-percent-off discount code for the PlayStation Store, and you can also earn extra points for renting or purchasing movies from the PlayStation Store. If you have physical Sony movie discs in your collection, you can even register five of them to receive a free digital movie.

If you prefer to play on Microsoft’s platforms, the company has a similar system, as well. Xbox Live Rewards’ MyVIP program offers reward credits based on the achievements you earn, among other factors. You’ll be placed in different rewards tiers as you increase your score and you don’t have to start from scratch — any achievements you earned in the past will be used to calculate your starting tier, and the gems you’re given through the program can be used to purchase a variety of products including Xbox One controllers.