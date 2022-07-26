 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

PlayStation VR2 will include see-through view and broadcasting options

Jesse Lennox
By

Sony has revealed new features for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, including see-through view and broadcasting.

The PS VR2 headset is set to be the successor to the original PS VR that launched in 2016 for the PS4. That model required an additional breakout box to connect to the system and the headset, as well as PlayStation Move controllers from the PS3 generation to function as motion controllers. While it was one of the bestselling VR units at the time, the lack of first party support and under-powered hardware left plenty of room for improvement.

In a new PlayStation Blog, Sr, Staff Product Manager Yasuo Takahashi has revealed some new features that will come with the headset. See-through view is highlighted as letting players see their surroundings while wearing the headset to get their bearings without having to remove the headset. This is possible thanks to the PS VR2’s front-facing cameras and can be activated via a button on the headset, or by pressing the corresponding Card in the Control Center.

See-through viewing will not allow for recording, but you will be able to broadcast yourself while playing VR titles.

Other new features we learned about include setting a customized play area by outlining boundaries with the PS VR  Sense controllers. If you approach a boundary while playing, a warning will display. There will also be two modes the headset can utilize: VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. VR Mode is used for VR games, and gives you a full 360-degree view at 4000 x 2040 HDR or 90Hz/120Hz frame rates.

The PlayStation VR 2's boundary feature as seen through the headset.

Cinematic mode lets players use the normal PS5 system, as well as view non-VR specific media content on a virtual screen. This mode will run at 1920 x 1080 HDR at 24/60Hz or 120Hz frame rates.

These features are not new to the VR space, most are already seen in the Meta Quest 2, however they are important accessibility and safety features to include. We still have no release date or price for the PS VR2.

Editors' Recommendations

Get a renewed iPad Mini for only $82 at Amazon right now

The first-generation Apple iPad Mini, viewed from the front and back.

Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today

Dell XPS 13 2022 with open view and beautiful onscreen visuals.

The Surface Laptop 4 and Surface Pro 7 are both ON SALE today

A woman sits at a desk while video chatting using a Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

Before Your Eyes devs explain why Netflix works as a gaming platform

The Ferryman points to a blink symbol in Before Your Eyes.

Pearl, the prequel to Ti West’s X, receives first trailer

pearl x prequel trailer mia goth in poster

Nvidia may be readying the most powerful GPU we’ve ever seen

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition on a pink background.

Fortnite is getting a new skin … and his name is John Cena

John Cena in Fortnite.

UFC PPV: How much is Pena vs. Nunes 2?

Amanda Nunes, UFC champion

How to check your fps (frames per second) in games on PC

Colt shoots an enemy off their feet in Deathloop.

ESO mount guide: How to unlock, summon, and improve a mount

ESO players exploring High Isle.

Instagram boss says to expect even more video content

Closeup of the Instagram app icon.

The best Xbox Series X and Series S deals for August 2022

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S game consoles.

Google Pixel 6a buying guide: everything you need to know

Two green Pixel 6A's, one showing off its rear cameras and the other showing off its display.