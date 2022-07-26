Sony has revealed new features for the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, including see-through view and broadcasting.

The PS VR2 headset is set to be the successor to the original PS VR that launched in 2016 for the PS4. That model required an additional breakout box to connect to the system and the headset, as well as PlayStation Move controllers from the PS3 generation to function as motion controllers. While it was one of the bestselling VR units at the time, the lack of first party support and under-powered hardware left plenty of room for improvement.

In a new PlayStation Blog, Sr, Staff Product Manager Yasuo Takahashi has revealed some new features that will come with the headset. See-through view is highlighted as letting players see their surroundings while wearing the headset to get their bearings without having to remove the headset. This is possible thanks to the PS VR2’s front-facing cameras and can be activated via a button on the headset, or by pressing the corresponding Card in the Control Center.

See-through viewing will not allow for recording, but you will be able to broadcast yourself while playing VR titles.

Other new features we learned about include setting a customized play area by outlining boundaries with the PS VR Sense controllers. If you approach a boundary while playing, a warning will display. There will also be two modes the headset can utilize: VR Mode and Cinematic Mode. VR Mode is used for VR games, and gives you a full 360-degree view at 4000 x 2040 HDR or 90Hz/120Hz frame rates.

Cinematic mode lets players use the normal PS5 system, as well as view non-VR specific media content on a virtual screen. This mode will run at 1920 x 1080 HDR at 24/60Hz or 120Hz frame rates.

These features are not new to the VR space, most are already seen in the Meta Quest 2, however they are important accessibility and safety features to include. We still have no release date or price for the PS VR2.

