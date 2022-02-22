  1. Gaming

PlayStation VR2 is lighter and larger than PS VR

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed the final design for its upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset, which it claims will be lighter than the original PS VR headset, all while being larger and packing more features.

The headset’s overall weight reduction, according to Sony platform experience senior vice president Hideaki Nishino, was part of the company’s goal to make it so comfortable that “you almost forget you are using a headset or controller.” In terms of ergonomic design, along with a lighter overall weight, the PlayStation VR2 headset will come with a lens adjustment dial that matches the position of lenses to a user’s eyes.

Sony’s upcoming headset also has a solution for one of VR’s classic problems: Fogging. Like glasses, the lenses in any VR headset can fog up easily because of the user’s breath or a simple change in temperature. To avoid the issue, the PlayStation VR2 headset will come with a built-in vent, something that its lead designer, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior art director Yujin Morisawa explicitly wanted to include for players. “When I started work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow,” wrote Morisawa.

While the PlayStation VR2 headset doesn’t have a release date, Sony has already shared its admittedly impressive specs. While it requires a wired connection, the headset will be able to display up to 4K resolutions with HDR. Haptic feedback is also built into the headset as well as its controllers, and eye-tracking will let users navigate their environment without needing to turn their heads.

