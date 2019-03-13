Digital Trends
Gaming

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

From Metal Coat to Sinnoh Stone, here's how to find special items in Pokémon Go

Cody Perez
By

Pokémon Go keeps adding more and more creatures for us to find in the real world and collect. You may notice that as you go about catching these Pokémon, many of them will evolve into new forms. Some Pokémon only need a ton of candy to evolve, while others require a bit more.

If you want to evolve some of these Pokémon to their highest form, you’re going to need to know how to get special items. There several ways to get these evolution items and we’re going to go over everything you need to know about them.

Special items explained

pokemon go how pvp and trainer battles work feature

So, what are special items in Pokémon Go? Well, as we mentioned, they are items that trainers can use to evolve their Pokémon. Special items are much rarer and harder to find than your typical potion or Ultra Ball. While the generation one games have Pokémon that can evolve from stones like Eevee, that initially wasn’t the case in Pokémon Go as special items weren’t introduced until the release of generation two. Since then, Niantic has continued to add even more special items for players. In fact, new special items were added in February 2019.

List of all special items in Pokémon Go

Here is the full list of all currently available special items and when they were released below:

  • Dragon Scale: Evolves Seadra into Kingdra
  • King’s Rock: Evolves Poliwhirl into Politoed and Slowpoke into Slowking
  • Metal Coat: Evolves Onix into Steelix and Scyther into Scizor
  • Sun Stone: Evolves Gloom into Bellossum and Sunkern into Sunflora
  • Up Grade: Evolves Porygon into Porygon 2
  • Sinnoh Stone: Evolves Gen 1 and 2 Pokémon to Gen 4 evolutions with 100 candy. See the table below for all the Pokémon that presently evolve with the Sinnoh Stone.
Pokémon   Candy to evolve
 Evolution  
Aipom pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more aipom sinnoh stone 100 Ambipom pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more ambipom sinnoh stone
Dusclops pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more dusclops sinnoh stone 100 Dusknoir pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more dusknoir sinnoh stone
Electabuzz pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more electabuzz sinnoh stone 100 Electivire pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more electivire sinnoh stone
Gligar pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more gligar sinnoh stone 100 Gliscor pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more gliscor sinnoh stone
Kirlia (m) pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more kirlia sinnoh stone 100 Gallade pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more gallade sinnoh stone
Lickitung pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more lickitung sinnoh stone 100 Lickilicky pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more lickilicky sinnoh stone
Magmar pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more magmar sinnoh stone 100 Magmortar pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more magmortar sinnoh stone
Misdreavus pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more misdreavus sinnoh stone 100 Mismagius pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more mismagius sinnoh stone
Murkrow pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more murkrow sinnoh stone 100 Honchkrow pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more honchkrow sinnoh stone
Piloswine pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more piloswine sinnoh stone 100 Mamoswine pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more mamoswine sinnoh stone
Porygon2 pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more porygon2 sinnoh stone 100 Porygon-Z pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more porygon z sinnoh stone
Rhydon pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more rhydon sinnoh stone 100 Rhyperior pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more rhyperior sinnoh stone
Roselia pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more roselia sinnoh stone 100 Roserade pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more roserade sinnoh stone
Sneasel pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more sneasel sinnoh stone 100 Weavile pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more weavile sinnoh stone
Snorunt (f) pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more snorunt sinnoh stone 100 Froslass pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more froslass sinnoh stone
Tangela pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more tangela sinnoh stone 100 Tangrowth pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more tangrowth sinnoh stone
Togetic pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more togetic sinnoh stone 100 Togekiss pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more togekiss sinnoh stone
Yanma pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more yanma sinnoh stone 100 Yanmega pokemon go how to get special items kings rock metal coat and more yanmega sinnoh stone

How to get special items in Pokémon Go

There are a few different ways that you can get special items like King’s Rock, Metal Coat, Dragon Scale, Up Grade, Sun Stone, and Sinnoh Stone in the Pokémon Go. It’s important to note that they are all obtained the same ways, so until Niantic changes this, there are no special methods for acquiring specific evolutionary items. Here are the best options for getting these super rare items.

1. Poke Stops

Poke Stops are places scattered around the world that you can physically visit and spin the medallion to get free items. You can also find them at Gyms. Poke Stops are the standard method of getting special items in Pokémon Go but they’re also one of the hardest. The chances of getting special items at Poke Stops are pretty slim. They are by far the rarest item you can get so it can take hundreds, if not thousands of tries using this method.

2. Gifts

Another way to get special items in Pokémon Go is through gifts. Gifts are items that players can send to and receive from friends, as well as through Poke Stops. Gifts are like a free Poke Stop, offering rewards like special items. If you have one of these, be sure to send them to your friends and maybe you’ll get one in return.

3. Weekly rewards

Another way that you can get special items is through weekly rewards. For example, if you spin at least one Poke Stop a day for seven days straight, you will receive a weekly reward. What’s the reward? Well, it’s a guaranteed special evolution item. This is by far one of the easiest methods but it does require patience and you can only get one per week.

4. Field Research

Every once in a while, there will be new Field Research for you to complete. These could be ‘Battle X number of Gyms’ or ‘Walk 10 kilometers.’ Completing this research can sometimes earn you special items so be sure to check the reward list for any new research that comes up.

5. Trainer battles

Last but not least, trainer battles are one of the best ways to get special items in Pokémon Go. Recently introduced, you can now battle against your friends and NPC team leaders. You can receive rewards from these battles up to three times per day for real players and one time per day for NPC’s. On Community Day, you can usually earn a good amount of Sinnoh Stones through battling with other trainers so make sure to check the events page to see when the next one takes place.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best NES games of all time
Up Next

How to trade with other trainers in Pokémon Go
portkey games new harry potter label glasses
Gaming

Gather your wands and take a first look at Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic and Warner Bros. have provided Harry Potter fans with their first look at the AR game Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. The game will be similar in structure to Pokémon Go, but with some tweaks.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
pokemon go trading guide featured
Gaming

Here's everything you need to know to trade with friends in Pokémon Go

After literally years of waiting, Pokémon Go finally gives trainers the option to trade Pokémon with others. It's not easy, though, and the cost is quite high if you try trading with strangers.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
games like pokemon red and blue main
Gaming

From the very best to the worst, here are all the Pokémon games ranked

With Pokémon Sword and Shield en route to Nintendo Switch later this year, we decided to rank the first seven generations of Pokémon games from best to worst. Which generation made us want to catch 'em all the most?
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
things to do breath of the wild zelda
Gaming

Hey! Listen! Here's the entire Legend of Zelda series ranked from best to worst

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most iconic video game franchises of all time, featuring more than a handful of the very best games ever made. We ranked all of the games in the series timeline from best to worst.
Posted By Steven Petite
Apex Legends Review
Product Review

Apex Legends' unique gameplay is the battle royale revival we needed

Apex Legends has amassed incredible popularity, bringing features and an approach that we haven’t quite seen before. We’ve decided to see if it still shapes up a month later.
Posted By Nic Rueben
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

These are the classic NES games that helped redefine gaming

The NES left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something else entirely.
Posted By Steven Petite
xbox one phantom white controller announced xboxphantomwhitetinawood
Gaming

Add style to your gaming with the Phantom White Xbox One controller

Microsoft announced the new Phantom White Special Edition Xbox One controller during the latest edition of Inside Xbox. The controller is opaque at the bottom and fades to translucent near the top.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat app Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your server.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Alienware AW341BDW Utrawide Gaming Monitor
Deals

Dell drops deals on Alienware gaming laptops and monitors, today only

Whether you’re a dedicated desktop gamer or are looking for a beefy laptop that you can take on the go, Dell’s ongoing sale can save you as much as $520 on some of Alienware’s best gaming monitors and laptops.
Posted By Lucas Coll
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Fortnite Ninja Skin
Gaming

Don't get the hype over Fortnite? Let us change your mind

Fortnite arrived very quietly but after launching Battle Royale mode it became a cultural phenomenon. Today, Fortnite is one of the most content prolific online games and it's starting to change the meta.
Posted By Felicia Miranda