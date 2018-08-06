Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Pokémon Go’ studio Niantic plans to add trainer battles by the end of the year

Gabe Gurwin
By

Pokémon Go has been available on iOS and Android for well over two years at this point, and developer Niantic recently updated it to add trading, which had been a requested feature since the game’s initial launch. Pokémon battles between trainers still aren’t in the game, but it appears that won’t be the case for much longer.

Speaking to Polish publication Gram at an event for its Ingress game in Warsaw, Niantic head of European marketing Anne Beuttenmuller revealed that the team is actively working on a player-versus-player mode right now.

Beuttenmuller stated that Niantic wants to add the mode by “the end of this year,” and that improvements will be continuously made to the trading feature, as well. In order to trade with a friend, you must first add them to your friends list and then meet up in person — you can trade online in the main handheld Pokémon games, but of course that wouldn’t be in the spirit of Pokémon Go.

In late July, Pokémon Go introduced “Lucky” Pokémon, which sparkle on the screen. These require less of the Stardust resource to level up, which allows them to become powerful more quickly than normal monsters. The only way for a Pokémon to become Lucky, however, is to be traded, so you better have a friend who is willing to trade them back. And since you have to do this face-to-face, you could feign a few tears to make them feel bad if they resist.

Ingress and Pokémon Go aren’t the only games Niantic has in the works. The studio is also developing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, a similar augmented reality game that will send aspiring wizards out into the real world to discover artifacts and beasts, cast spells, and meet famous characters from the books and movies. With any luck, it will be significantly better than this year’s Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. The free-to-play game makes heavy use of microtransactions, which are used in conjunction with timed challenges to create a pretty clear-cut case of “pay to win.” Critics and fans alike have derided it, accusing the game of being little more than a cash grab.

Don't Miss

The best iPhone games of 2018
world of warcraft battle for azeroth pc performance guide wow feat
Gaming

Think ‘World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth’ can play on any PC? Think again.

A new ‘World of Warcraft’ expansion is upon us, and an increase in system requirements has come with it. We tested the game to see how well it runs on modern hardware, and recommend settings you can tweak for smoother gameplay.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
MSI GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ARMOR 11G OC review
Computing

Pictures of a blank GeForce GTX 1180 card reveal connectors and memory slots

Pictures of the GeForce GTX 1180 graphics card have supposedly surfaced showcasing the card’s empty printed circuit board. Based on the logos, it’s a final design and likely a reference board used by Nvidia’s hardware partners.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Emerging Tech

Look at them go! Check out the best Rube Goldberg Machines on the internet

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and other that do...nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
Fortnite flaming hoops ring of fire locations
Gaming

Channel your inner daredevil to complete Fortnite's Flaming Hoops challenge

This weeks' Fortnite challenge, Flaming Hoops, will have you doing a daredevil impression. You might think flying through the hoops is the hard part, but finding and keeping the vehicle you need is the real challenge.
Posted By Cody Perez
destiny 2 forsaken everything you need to know warlock
Gaming

‘Destiny 2’ players spent 25.6 years combined deleting their unwanted shaders

Destiny 2 statistics reveal that players have deleted 807,635,124 shaders in the 77 days spanning between Warmind's launch and the final Season 3 Faction Rally. That equals to a combined 25.6 years across all active players.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
awesome tech you cant buy yet laowa macro lens feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Another insane cooler, ‘probe’ lenses, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Persona 5 deal
Deals

The stylish and crazy fun ‘Persona 5’ for the PS4 is now just $30

If you own a PS4 and haven't had the opportunity to play 'Persona 5,' then you're missing out on one of the platform's craziest and most fun games. You're in luck, however, as this crazy, stylish, and addictive RPG is now available for just…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Fortnite Fly Explosives Guide
Android Army

‘Fortnite Battle Royale’ is coming to Android, but not the Google Play Store

Fortnite is coming to Android, but not in the way you'd expect. Instead of listing itself on the Google Play store, the game's developer will ask players to download it directly from their website.
Posted By Cody Perez
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
warframe gives polish the middle finger warframe7
Gaming

‘Warframe’ gives polish the middle finger, and fans love it

Most games seek elegance. Warframe takes a very different approach. It achieves greatness through a complete disregard for what should be possible, and the result is a wonderful mess.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
fake switch controllers unofficial pro controller
Gaming

Fake Pro Controllers for the Nintendo Switch hit the internet

A new series of third-party Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers have hit the internet and they go out of their way to mimic the layout, style, and advertising of Nintendo's official offerings.
Posted By Eric Brackett
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
is pubg ready for esports pgi berlin twitter7
Gaming

PUBG’s first global tournament was a success – until one grenade blew it apart

We attended the first PUBG Global Invitational in Berlin to answer a question that’s nagged at PUBG’s player base since the game rose to superstar status: Is the game a viable eSport?
Posted By Brian Blickenstaff