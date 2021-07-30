While Pokémon Unite‘s beta showed off multiple maps, only a few are playable at launch — and most are locked behind different game types and level requirements. Each one brings something new to the table, offering a unique twist on the typical MOBA formula.

Whether you’re fighting Drednaw on Remoat Island or playing a quick match in Auroma Park, coming out victorious means you’ll need to know the battlefield like the back of your hand. Here’s a look at every map we’ve seen in Pokémon Unite.

Pokémon Unite map overview

Before taking a look at specific maps, it’s important to understand the standard features you’ll see regardless of where your match is taking place. Learning these basics is the key to victory in Pokémon Unite — even if you aren’t sure how a specific map works, anyone with knowledge of these areas can still contribute to the success of their team.

Base: This is where you’ll start each match and where you’ll be sent to respawn if you get knocked out. Your Base is located on one side of the map, with your opponent’s at the other.

This is where you’ll start each match and where you’ll be sent to respawn if you get knocked out. Your Base is located on one side of the map, with your opponent’s at the other. Goal Zones: Bring your Aeos energy to these locations to score points.

Bring your Aeos energy to these locations to score points. Wild Pokémon: Located at various points on the map, Wild Pokémon grant you XP to level up and Aeos points that can be brought to Goal Zones.

Located at various points on the map, Wild Pokémon grant you XP to level up and Aeos points that can be brought to Goal Zones. Berries: These on-field items are automatically used when picked up, granting a variety of effects — such as health or movement speed boosts.

These on-field items are automatically used when picked up, granting a variety of effects — such as health or movement speed boosts. Tall Grass: Players can hide in tall grass to become invisible to enemy players. Use this to your advantage to ambush groups, but make sure the same doesn’t happen to you!

Remoat Island

Among the largest maps in Pokémon Unite, Remoat Island gives you plenty of room to spread out and find a spot all your own. All the action will eventually converge at the center, where you’ll find the Legendary Pit — which spawns Zapdos when two minutes remain in the match.

If you’d rather not mess with Zapdos, you can always head down to the southern portion of the map and battle Drednaw on the Beach. This is currently the standard map you’ll play in Ranked, so take your time to become familiar with its sprawling lanes, available berries, and various chokepoints.

Match size: 5v5

5v5 Match type: Ranked, Standard

Ranked, Standard Goal zones: Five per team

Five per team Beach area: Located at the southern tip of the map, the Beach Area is where you’ll find Drednaw — a powerful Pokémon that grants loads of Exp. Points and grants shields to your entire team when defeated.

Located at the southern tip of the map, the Beach Area is where you’ll find Drednaw — a powerful Pokémon that grants loads of Exp. Points and grants shields to your entire team when defeated. Legendary Wild Pokémon: When two minutes are left on the timer, Zapdos will spawn in the center of the map. If your team manages to bring him down, you’ll gain 20 points, and enemy Goal Zones will be up for grabs.

Auroma Park

Currently restricted to quick matches, Auroma Park is a smaller map built for short battles. You’ll find two Goal Zones — neither of which are assigned to a team — and you’re free to use either one to score points. You’ll also find some conveyor belts scattered across the map to speed up your travels. Understanding how to use these properly is the key to winning a round.

Match size: 3v3

3v3 Match type: Quick Match

Quick Match Goal zones: Two total

Two total Conveyor belts: Jump on these to quickly move across the map. You can also try pushing your opponents onto them to mess up their strategy.

Shivre City

It’s a tiny playing field, but it’ll be jam-packed with action during your 4v4 matches. This quick match map features one goal zone on either side, a few lanes with Wild Pokémon, and not much else. The biggest twist is that knocking out enemy Pokémon will actually increase your goal-scoring speed — turning Shivre City into a map where it’s often wise to ignore Wild Pokémon and go directly to your enemies.

According to the developer, this map will have you constantly “battling the enemy for control of the map and to score points.” With nowhere to escape, it’s hard to avoid the four enemy Pokémon wandering the cold streets of Shivre City.

Match size: 4v4

4v4 Match type: Quick Match

Quick Match Goal zones: One per team

One per team Wild Pokémon: Defeat Avalugg at the center of the map to create a barrier around your team’s Goal Zone.

Mer Stadium

Mer Stadium is practically the same as Remoat Island, except it’s built for 4v4 matches. It’s a fairly low-frills battlefield, without many twists and turns to worry about. Just plug straight ahead through your lane, and coordinate with your team to rack up the points.

Match size: 4v4

4v4 Match type: Quick Match

Quick Match Goal zones: Three per team

Three per team Legendary Wild Pokémon: No surprise here, but Zapdos is the Legendary Pokémon you’ll be facing off against. Defend them to earn bonus points and lower the defenses of your opponent’s Goal Zones.

