Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

How to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus

By

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new Pokémon adventure that you won’t want to miss. The title is being lauded as a “new approach for the Pokémon video game series” and will feature new gameplay, Pokémon, and lore never seen in any other Nintendo game. The game is set to have a Breath of the Wild art style and a world with more exploration than any previous entry in the main Pokémon series (although it’s not entirely open world), and it almost looks like a Pokémon version of Monster Hunter from the most recent trailers.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28 for Nintendo Switch. You’ll definitely want to be playing this one on launch day, so you should grab a pre-order as soon as possible. And, of course, there are some in-game bonuses and real-life extras that come with pre-ordering at some retailers.

Further reading

How to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A crew of Pokémon hangs out in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Right now, there aren’t a lot of pre-order bonuses on the market. It could just be a very dry title to pre-order, but we think some more bonuses might start cropping up once Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which have quite a few different pre-order bonuses, release in November. We’ll be updating this guide as new pre-order bonuses are announced. Here’s everything we know about so far:

Nintendo: If you pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus on the Nintendo eShop, you’ll get a Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set (an in-game costume for your character that you’ll be able to grab until May). If you pre-order the digital edition of the game, you’ll receive a serial code that can be redeemed for 30 Heavy Balls in-game. These specialty Poké Balls cannot be thrown as far as standard ones, but are more effective at catching Pokémon that haven’t yet noticed you.

Pokémon Center: If you order Pokémon Legends: Arceus through Pokémon Center, you’ll receive an exclusive Arceus Sitting Cuties Plush. Unfortunately, an image of what the plush will look like isn’t available just yet.

