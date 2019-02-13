Digital Trends
Gaming

Pre-order The Division 2 for PC to get a free Ubisoft game

Steven Petite
By
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the

Players will already be swimming in content when The Division 2 launches on March 15, but Ubisoft is sweetening the pot for PC users. Those who pre-order a digital copy of The Division 2 from Ubisoft or the Epic Games store will receive a free game as well.

You’ll get to pick one of three options: Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, or Far Cry Primal. While none of those are exactly new — each is at least two years old — they are major AAA games from some of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. Plus, it’s free. You’re buying The Division 2 anyway, right?

Watch Dogs 2 is a stellar open-world game centered around a hacking group and filled with cool tech. Ghost Recon Wildlands is a massive tactical third-person shooter that is perhaps a bit too big, but still fun. Far Cry Primal, meanwhile, is a change of pace for the first-person shooter series, as it’s set in the Mesolithic Age and largely centers around hunting. If you haven’t played one or more of these Ubisoft titles, this is a great opportunity to finally give one of them a go.

The Division 2 review

The offer extends to all three PC digital editions of The Division 2, standard, gold, and ultimate. The only requirement is that you pre-order your copy before March 14. Those who already pre-ordered a digital PC copy are eligible for the free game, too. You’ll have from launch day to March 31 to redeem your free game here.

We had a chance to check out the private beta of The Division 2 and enjoyed what we played. It was a small sampling, but Ubisoft seems to have added some meaningful additions to the shoot-and-loot experience while maintaining the core identity of the 2016 hit.

If you’re on the fence about The Division 2, you will have a chance to check it out before making your pre-order decision. The open beta for The Division 2 kicks off on March 1 and runs until March 4. If it mirrors the private beta’s content, you’ll be able to get a pretty good idea of what The Division 2 is all about. The private beta had five to 10 hours worth of mission content.

The Division 2 launches March 15 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Don't Miss

Feeling nostalgic? Here are the 25 best Sega Genesis games
playerunknowns battegrounds snow map data mined pubg
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ wins Game of the Year in 2018 Steam Awards

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds took home Game of the Year at the 2018 Steam Awards. The other awards handed out include Labor of Love, Better with Friends, and Most Fun with a Machine.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends solo mode 2 man squad discovered in code
Gaming

‘Apex Legends’ players may soon be able to battle on their own or in teams of 2

Apex Legends currently only allows players to enter battle royale matches in groups of three. That may soon change as datamined code allegedly contains references to Solo Mode and 2-Man Squads.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends to launch battle pass and seasonal content in march new
Gaming

The ‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass and seasonal rewards arrive in March

Apex Legends players can expect seasonal rewards and a Battle Pass to arrive in March according to an FAQ on the EA website. Similar to Fortnite, unlockable seasonal content includes exclusive skins, loot boxes, and more.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Destiny 2 warmind sleeper simulant guide finish
Gaming

Need help getting the Sleeper Simulant in 'Destiny 2'? We’ve got you covered

The Sleeper Simulant is one of the coolest new Exotic weapons you can unlock in the Warmind expansion of Destiny 2, but it's an involved process that will take awhile. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
ea risks sucking the soul out of titanfall developer respawn with apex legends entertainment feature
Gaming

One-armed Marine veteran wins ‘Apex Legends’ match using his feet

Twitch user ToeYouUp may have had one of his arms amputated, but that hasn't stopped the veteran from competing in his favorite games. He recently won an Apex Legends match using his feet.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Asus ROG Zephyrus S (GX701) review
Product Review

Asus Zephyrus S is a laptop for gamers. Everyone else need not apply

RTX graphics have finally made it to gaming laptops, and the first we've tested is the new Zephyrus S. Now with a 17-inch display and those new graphics inside, the Zephyrus' unique design boasts some additional power.
Posted By Luke Larsen
apex legends best loot locations guide
Gaming

Hey Jumpmaster! Here’s how you can find the best loot in ‘Apex Legends’

Apex Legends' sprawling sci-fi map Kings Canyon is filled with tons of interesting areas with piles of loot, but where can you find the best loot? Our loot locations guide details the best spots and offers tips for acquiring sweet gear.
Posted By Steven Petite
best google chrome games spelunky
Gaming

These are the coolest games you can play on your Google Chrome browser right now

Not only is Google Chrome a fantastic web browser, it's also a versatile gaming platform that you can access from just about anywhere. Here are a few of our favorite titles for the platform.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best xbox 360 games backward compatible one mw2bc
Gaming

You can play these classic Xbox 360 games on your Xbox One

The Xbox One supports backward compatibility with a growing library of Xbox 360 games. These are the best Xbox 360 games that are backward compatible with Xbox One, including action games, shooters, and more.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
metro exodus ray tracing dlss 1440p rayt off 9 20
Computing

Metro Exodus isn’t the ray tracing showcase Nvidia needs

The arrival of Nvidia's long-awaited DLSS feature has finally come, and it's for the post-apocalyptic action game, Metro Exodus. We took the implementation of both ray tracing and DLSS to the test to see how it performs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Metro Exodus Review
Product Review

Metro Exodus is a journey through a nuclear hellscape that lures you in

Metro Exodus moves the action out of the Moscow subway system and across a devastated Russia, but 4A Games’ latest shooter didn’t forget what made the series so beloved in the first place.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Witcher 3-Wild Hunt
Gaming

From Zelda to Red Dead Redemption, here are the best open-world games ever

Open-world games are among the most popular in the medium. These are the best open-world games of all-time, including titles in series like Assassin's Creed, The Elder Scrolls, and The Legend of Zelda.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Apex Legends
Gaming

Apex Legends proves battle royale is no fad. In fact, it’s just getting started

Apex Legends came out of nowhere to take the top spot as battle royale in 2019, and it now looks as if it'll be the biggest game of the year. Its sudden success proves the battle royale fad still has plenty of life left in it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith