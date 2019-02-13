Share

Players will already be swimming in content when The Division 2 launches on March 15, but Ubisoft is sweetening the pot for PC users. Those who pre-order a digital copy of The Division 2 from Ubisoft or the Epic Games store will receive a free game as well.

You’ll get to pick one of three options: Watch Dogs 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, or Far Cry Primal. While none of those are exactly new — each is at least two years old — they are major AAA games from some of Ubisoft’s most popular franchises. Plus, it’s free. You’re buying The Division 2 anyway, right?

Watch Dogs 2 is a stellar open-world game centered around a hacking group and filled with cool tech. Ghost Recon Wildlands is a massive tactical third-person shooter that is perhaps a bit too big, but still fun. Far Cry Primal, meanwhile, is a change of pace for the first-person shooter series, as it’s set in the Mesolithic Age and largely centers around hunting. If you haven’t played one or more of these Ubisoft titles, this is a great opportunity to finally give one of them a go.

The offer extends to all three PC digital editions of The Division 2, standard, gold, and ultimate. The only requirement is that you pre-order your copy before March 14. Those who already pre-ordered a digital PC copy are eligible for the free game, too. You’ll have from launch day to March 31 to redeem your free game here.

We had a chance to check out the private beta of The Division 2 and enjoyed what we played. It was a small sampling, but Ubisoft seems to have added some meaningful additions to the shoot-and-loot experience while maintaining the core identity of the 2016 hit.

If you’re on the fence about The Division 2, you will have a chance to check it out before making your pre-order decision. The open beta for The Division 2 kicks off on March 1 and runs until March 4. If it mirrors the private beta’s content, you’ll be able to get a pretty good idea of what The Division 2 is all about. The private beta had five to 10 hours worth of mission content.

The Division 2 launches March 15 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.