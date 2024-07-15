 Skip to main content
Prime Day gaming chair deals: Upgrade your rig on the cheap

If you’ve mostly been dealing with laptops and are now looking into building a whole new desktop PC setup, then having a good chair is one of the most important things you can go for. Unfortunately, they can get quite expensive, so these Prime Day deals are a perfect opportunity for you to grab yourself a chair, either for a new setup or to upgrade what you currently have. If you are building a PC from scratch, then be sure to also check out these monitor deals, Prime Day GPU deals, RAM deals, SSD deals and Prime Day headphone deals for some options, or if you’d rather go for a pre-built PC, these Prime Day gaming PC deals should be right up your alley. You can also check out some of these other Prime Day office chair deals if you can’t quite find what you’re looking for here.

Best Prime Day Gaming Chair Deals

A PC gaming desktop setup with two monitors and a gaming chair.
There are a lot of great deals you can pick from when it comes to gaming chairs, with a lot of variety based on your price bracket and the sort of features you’re looking for. We’ve collected some of our favorite gaming chairs deals for you below, and they will all give you the best bang for your buck.

  • NEO CHAIR Computer Desk Chair Gaming —
  • N-GEN Video Gaming Computer Chair —
  • Dowinx Fabric Gaming Chair with Footrest —
  • N-GEN Video Gaming Chair with Footrest High Back —
  • Dowinx Gaming Chair Fabric with Pocket Spring Cushion —

How to Choose a Gaming Chair on Prime Day

There are a lot of things that go into a gaming chair that are worth considering before buying. The most important one is that a lot of chairs that are marketed as “gaming” don’t necessarily have fancier features that make them better for sitting on them for long periods of time. That’s why it’s good to know the important specifications to look at when buying chairs while also being aware that some of the best chairs on the market tend to be high-end executive office chairs that cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars. It may not be worth it for everybody to spend that much, so here are a couple of things to look at.

First of all, your weight and body size make a big difference in whether you’re going to be comfortable in your chair, and that isn’t only talking to folks who are heavier. While it’s true that being heavy means you’ll want to be sure that the chair can take your weight and that the armrests can fit your waistline, it’s also true that if you’re short, you need to make sure your chair can reach the floor, or have some kind of leg support. The latter is a common issue that people don’t realize, but if your feet don’t reach the floor, or there isn’t some kind of leg rest, it’s going to get very uncomfortable very quickly.

Another thing to consider is lumbar support. While a lot of chairs tend to achieve that with an additional pillow, it’s better to grab an ergonomic chair that is already sculpted and made with lumbar support in mind. Probably the best chairs in this category are Herman Miller and Herman Miller alternatives, which are also great for breathability and circulation, but these tend to be exceedingly expensive. On that note, try to aim for a chair that has some kind of venting in the back, especially if you spend hours sitting down at your desk; you’ll want some kind of ventilation in the long run.

How We Chose These Gaming Chair Prime Day Deals

When it comes down to it, the most important part of picking an item to suggest is if it’s going to give you the best features for the cheapest price. Unfortunately, that can be a moving target, especially as people’s preferences and price brackets can vary quite substantially, depending on what they are buying. That’s why we’ve done our best to pick chairs with various prices and specs to ensure that you’ll always find something that perfectly fits your needs and budget. That ensures you’re always getting the best bang for your buck.

