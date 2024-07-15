 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day office chair deals: cheap and luxury on sale

By
The Colamy Big and Tall Office Chair in a modern office.
Colamy

There are some fantastic office chair deals available right now as part of Prime Day. They are perfect if you want to kit out your home office with some superior seating equipment for less. These are just some of the Prime Day deals going on at the moment with plenty more to check out. If you’re keen to go straight to the deals, scroll down. We also have information on how best to choose an office chair this Prime Day, so you can make sure you pick the right throne for your setup.

The best Prime Day office chair deal

A Colamy office chair in an office setting.
Colamy/Amazon / Colamy/Amazon

Colamy Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair with Footrest — $153, was $300

You might need a new office chair for your work-from-home setup, but you can kick back and relax with this Prime Day office chair deal from Amazon. While you might be using it for work or studying, this particular office chair from Colamy is designed to prioritize your comfort while you do those things. The Colamy Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair comes with all sorts of adjustable features so you can customize this chair to your body’s specific requirements. These adjustable features include: a three-position tilt lock, 4D flip-up movable arm rests, a headrest, and adjustable lumbar support. But the most notable feature this office chair has to offer is its footrest. With the footrest, this office chair has you covered whether you’re working or relaxing from a full day of work as it lets you extend your legs out for a comfy reclining position.

And this Prime Day office chair deal is quite the steal as Amazon is offering it up at a steep 49% discount. With this deal, you’ll save $147 since the price was marked down from $300 to just $153. But Amazon has this deal listed as a “limited time deal,” so you’ll need to grab it quickly if you want this great chair at such an affordable price.

More Prime Day office chair deals we love

The Ezaki Office Chair in a modern office.
Ezaki

We’ve got all the best Prime Day office chair deals below so you can easily find the right level of comfort while you work from home. These differ from the best Prime Day gaming chair deals but should delight you. Take a look at what’s currently available but bear in mind that stock is likely to run out fast so be quick.

  • EO CHAIR Office Computer Desk —
  • FelixKing Office Chair —
  • Dowinx Executive Office Chair —
  • Duramont Ergonomic Office Chair —
  • Serta Bryce Executive Office Chair —

How to choose an office chair on Prime Day

When buying an office chair, it’s a smart move to check out the best office chairs around so you instantly find the perfect chair for your budget. We also have a look at the best ergonomic office chairs along with the best office chairs for long hours if you’re planning on something more specific. For more general advice however, read on.

Crucially, think about what your budget is. Office chairs can get very expensive if you want to spend that much with models from Herman Miller proving fantastic but also being incredibly pricey too. That’s where sale prices can help a bit. Plan your budget and stick with it, only being willing to spend a little more if you’re able to and if you gain extra features for the increased price.

It’s useful to think about the ergonomic features that you need with your chair. The right fit means that you can easily move freely and you won’t have to worry about any aches or pains. There are a few different types of chair to think about. For instance, a fixed chair will be perfect if you use your chair only occasionally but most people will prefer a standard swivel chair or a fully ergonomic model.

Once you’ve got that far, think about what height you need the seat to be as well as how deep it should be. Look for great lumbar support and an adequate backrest so that all your limbs are fully supported while you work. Adjustable armrests also prove useful while tilt settings can also further ensure you’re at your comfiest.

Don’t forget about padding either. A seat needs to be padded but also the armrest and backrest. Alongside that, you want to make sure that the office chair suits your room’s aesthetic. You may not want something bulky or you might want something with a lighter design. Don’t be afraid to prioritize such things as this is an expensive investment that you want to make sure you get right.

How we chose these office chair Prime Day deals

Picking out the best office chair Prime Day deals requires an expert eye and fortunately, we’re experts in the field. We know where to look for the best office chair deals and that generally means checking out all the major retailers. Prime Day may be an Amazon exclusive event but other retailers launch their own sales around the same time including Best Buy, Walmart, and manufacturers too. We make sure to check all of them and we check them regularly to keep an eye on any price changes that occur around now.

Additionally, it’s only a good deal if it’s a good item. We only feature the absolute best office chairs and the brands involved too. We don’t include any inferior options as that’s not really a very good deal if you end up with a poor quality office chair which could end up breaking sooner rather than later.

Our job is to find the best office chair deals so you can trust us to track them all down. In each case, we cross check and make sure that the office chair in question isn’t cheaper elsewhere and is still garnering good reviews. That all leads you to being delighted with your purchase.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
