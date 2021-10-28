Amazon has released its list of upcoming free games with Prime Gaming for November. The list includes some heavy hitters from the previous console generation, like Control Ultimate Edition, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider. The games will be available for Prime members starting in November, and as long as they’re claimed before the end of the month, they can be kept permanently.

Control Ultimate Edition includes the award-winning Control base game as well as all of its expansions and extra content. Rise of the Tomb Raider is the second game in the Tomb Raider reboot franchise and was a widely-lauded title upon release. Dragon Age Inquisition is the most recent entry in the much-loved Dragon Age franchise; fans have been begging for Dragon Age 4 for years now, and the game is reportedly in development for next-generation consoles.

Prime Gaming works similarly to Xbox Game Pass in that subscribers have access to a rotating monthly selection of free games as well as perks and bonuses in games-as-service like Apex Legends, New World, and Grand Theft Auto Online. Members can claim as many games from the list as they want before the month ends and have access to them permanently, even after the list changes. The list of games generally includes a mix of big hits from a few years ago and indie games that are on the come-up.

Here’s the full list of games you can get this November through Prime Gaming.

Control Ultimate Edition

Dragon Age Inquisition

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Brakes Are For Losers

Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter

Liberated

Puzzle Agent 2

Rogue Heroes

Secret Files: Sam Peters

