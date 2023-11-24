 Skip to main content
The best PS Plus Black Friday deals you can shop today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Playstation 5 system standing upright.
Digital Trends

Whether you’re sticking with the PlayStation 4 or you’ve already upgraded to the PlayStation 5 with PS5 Black Friday deals, you can maximize your console by signing up for a PlayStation Plus subscription through this year’s PS Plus Black Friday deals. The membership cost will eat into your allowance for buying video games, but if you’re able to take advantage of the available offers right now, you won’t even have to think about your PS Plus subscription for another year — right into the thick of next year’s Black Friday, when there will surely be another round of discounts for the service. We’ll explain below what you need to do to enjoy the savings, so don’t wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Our favorite PS Plus Black Friday deal

Sony's PlayStation Plus logo in yellow against a grey background.
Sony

There are three tiers to a PlayStation Plus subscription, which is a necessity for PlayStation 5 gamers. The lowest tier, PS Plus Essential, will let you access the online multiplayer modes of the PS5 games that you buy, while also giving you free games to download per month, extra discounts in the PlayStation Store, and secured save data through cloud storage. Originally $80, you can get 12 months of PS Plus Essential for just $60 through the PlayStation Store. To be able to purchase the subscription, take advantage of Amazon’s 10% discount for $70 PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds, so you’ll only have to pay $63. Once you get the digital code, you can use the funds to sign up for PS Plus Essential.

More PS Plus Black Friday deals you can shop

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.
Sony

If you want more from your PlayStation Plus subscription, you should be looking beyond PS Plus Essential — go for PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium. PS Plus Extra adds access to a catalog of hundreds of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games that you can download, while PS Plus Premium also gives you hundreds of titles from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Portable libraries, as well as exclusive benefits such as game trials and cloud streaming. PlayStation’s Black Friday deals slashed the price of 12 months of PS Plus Extra to $100 from $135, and 12 months of PS Plus Premium to $120 from $160. Below are other deals for gift cards that you can spend on a PS Plus membership or on the PlayStation Store in general, including PS Plus.

  • $25 PlayStation Store Gift Card —
  • $30 PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds —
  • $50 PlayStation Store Gift Card —
  • $55 PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds —
  • $110 PlayStation Plus Wallet Funds  —

