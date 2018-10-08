Share

Rockstar has had a very strong relationship with Sony and the PlayStation brand over the years, and that continues with Red Dead Redemption 2. The game is only a few weeks away, and if you buy it on PlayStation 4, you’ll get access to content ahead of your Xbox peers. Here are the goodies you’ll get your hands on before anyone else:

At launch on October 26, PlayStation 4 players will get the Grizzlies Outlaw Outfit, which includes a thick, wool-lined coat along with a leather vest, black neckerchief, and “custom ornate buckle with matching boot tips.” Outfits like this one will be particularly important in Red Dead Redemption 2 because they’re not just for show. Depending on the weather, Arthur Morgan will have to change his clothing in order to avoid getting statistical penalties. If you’re out in the hot sun wearing very warm clothing, for instance, your stamina will take a hit.

The rest of the goodies PlayStation 4 players receive will be for the Read Dead Online component, which launches in November. These include the speedy Chestnut Arabian Horse, the Alligator Skin Ranch Cutter Saddle, and the High Roller Double-Action Revolver. “Double action” means you won’t have to cock the hammer back with each shot, which is necessary for some other weapons in the game.

All of the items offered initially to PlayStation 4 players will be available as exclusives for 30 days. After that point, Xbox One players can get in on the fun, and since there doesn’t appear to be any exclusive missions or story-centric content, you should still get the “full” game experience if you choose to play on the other console.

Red Dead Redemption 2 looks to be the next evolution of Rockstar’s open world, with unprecedented levels of freedom and choice provided to you as you interact with townsfolk, commit crimes, hunt wildlife, and manage your base camps. Like the newer versions of Grand Theft Auto V, it also contains a first-person mode that can be used for the entire game.

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches on October 26 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so consider planning on being “sick” when that day rolls around.