As part of Amazon’s Prime Day, you can currently purchase the “Slim” model PS4 system with a digital code for Marvel’s Spider-Man, as well as Horizon: Zero Dawn – Complete Edition, for just $250. This is more than $100 off the standard price, and with those two open-world games, you’ll be busy for a long time.

The PlayStation 4 has built up a sizable library of games since its launch in 2013, and several of its best titles are relatively recent. In 2018, we got the excellent Marvel’s Spider-Man, and a year earlier, we were introduced to the desolate apocalypse of Horizon: Zero Dawn. If you’ve been holding off on purchasing a PS4 thus far, Amazon currently has a deal that is too good to pass up.

Marvel’s Spider-Man stars a version of Peter Parker who has already been saving the people of New York City for years, and is coming to grips with the challenges he faces in his personal and professional life interfering with his role as a superhero. It features some of the best graphics we’ve seen on the PS4 to date, and an included photo mode allows you to take stunning screenshots in a variety of novelty costumes. The web-swinging action is exhilarating, as well, allowing you to quickly and fluidly soar across the skyline.

Horizon: Zero Dawn, on the other hand, is an action-role-playing game that takes place years after a mysterious event nearly wiped out humanity. The apex predators are now robotic dinosaurs that protagonist Aloy must eliminate using her archery skills and her wits. It’s an undeniably gorgeous game that requires quite a bit of strategy, as your enemies often have weak points only vulnerable to a certain type of attack. As the story reaches its climax, it’s one of the most exciting games on PS4.

