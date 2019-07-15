Share

It’s no secret that gamers can really clean up with Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals. And serious gamers who want to upgrade their computers or other gaming gear should definitely pay attention to the discounts Razer is offering for Prime Day 2019 on its mice, keyboards, headsets, and Blade laptops. In fact, customers can expect to save up to 50% off on Razer’s Prime Day deals this year.

When it comes to gaming mice, you simply can’t go wrong with the Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous gaming mouse. It has a sensitivity of 16,000 DPI, eight programmable buttons, and it’s built to be used by both left-handed and right-handed gamers. And with a hefty 56% discount, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal, as this Prime Day discount knocks the price down from $80 to $35. Razer is also offering two other gaming mice deals worth checking out. The first is the DeathAdder Elite mouse , which is selling at a 50% discount that slashes its price from $70 down to $35. The second gaming mouse deal worth considering is the Razer Naga Trinity mouse, which comes at a 45% discount that cuts its regular price of $100 down to just $55.

Headsets are an important aspect of gaming and the most compelling wireless headset deal is on Razer’s Nari Wireless Headset. This headset offers 2.4GHz wireless audio, a retractable mic, and surround sound with THX Spatial Audio. Interested customers can get all of that at a 33% discount that slashes the initial price of $150 down to $100.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming keyboard, look no further than the Razer Huntsman, which has a design that emphasizes speed and durability. This keyboard features Opto-mechanical purple key switches for super-fast actuation. And according to Razer, the Huntsman keyboard is particularly long-lasting and can support “up to 100 million keystrokes.” The usual retail price for the Huntsman keyboard is $150. But with this year’s Prime Day discount of 33% off, the price is reduced to just $100.

Or maybe you’re a gamer who needs an entirely new setup. Why not consider the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop? This laptop has many of the features serious gamers want, including a 15.6-inch edge-to-edge full HD display, an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and a dual form of storage that includes a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) and a 1TB hard disk drive (HDD). This laptop comes at a 31% off discount that reduces its original price of $1,600 to $1,100.

