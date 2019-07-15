Digital Trends
Computing

Razer slashes up to 50% off mice, keyboards, and Blade laptops for Prime Day

Anita George
By
Razer Naga trinity mouse
Razer.com/Razer Inc.

It’s no secret that gamers can really clean up with Amazon’s annual Prime Day deals. And serious gamers who want to upgrade their computers or other gaming gear should definitely pay attention to the discounts Razer is offering for Prime Day 2019 on its mice, keyboards, headsets, and Blade laptops. In fact, customers can expect to save up to 50% off on Razer’s Prime Day deals this year.

Top Picks:

  • Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous
  • DeathAdder Elite mouse
  • Razer Naga Trinity mouse
  • Razer’s Nari Wireless Headset
  • the Razer Huntsman
  • Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

When it comes to gaming mice, you simply can’t go wrong with the Razer Lancehead TE Ambidextrous gaming mouse. It has a sensitivity of 16,000 DPI, eight programmable buttons, and it’s built to be used by both left-handed and right-handed gamers. And with a hefty 56% discount, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal, as this Prime Day discount knocks the price down from $80 to $35. Razer is also offering two other gaming mice deals worth checking out. The first is the DeathAdder Elite mouse , which is selling at a 50% discount that slashes its price from $70 down to $35. The second gaming mouse deal worth considering is the Razer Naga Trinity mouse, which comes at a 45% discount that cuts its regular price of $100 down to just $55.

Headsets are an important aspect of gaming and the most compelling wireless headset deal is on Razer’s Nari Wireless Headset. This headset offers 2.4GHz wireless audio, a retractable mic, and surround sound with THX Spatial Audio. Interested customers can get all of that at a 33% discount that slashes the initial price of $150 down to $100.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming keyboard, look no further than the Razer Huntsman, which has a design that emphasizes speed and durability. This keyboard features Opto-mechanical purple key switches for super-fast actuation. And according to Razer, the Huntsman keyboard is particularly long-lasting and can support “up to 100 million keystrokes.” The usual retail price for the Huntsman keyboard is $150. But with this year’s Prime Day discount of 33% off, the price is reduced to just $100.

Or maybe you’re a gamer who needs an entirely new setup. Why not consider the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop? This laptop has many of the features serious gamers want, including a 15.6-inch edge-to-edge full HD display, an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and a dual form of storage that includes a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) and a 1TB hard disk drive (HDD). This laptop comes at a 31% off discount that reduces its original price of $1,600 to $1,100.

Looking for more Prime Day gaming deals? Find Dell and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
Up Next

Boost Mobile takes on Amazon with Apple iPhone deals during Prime Day 2019
Asus ZenBook S13
Product Review

Bezels begone! The Asus ZenBook S13 is a tiny laptop with performance aplenty

The Asus ZenBook S13 is one of the smallest 14-inch class laptops around, and it’s the “world’s slimmest laptop with MX150 graphics.” That’s not just hyperbole – this is a strong performer in a tiny package.
Posted By Mark Coppock
amazon prime members get early day deal on eero pro wifi system 23c7d375cdff1a4d95cf656360f8a456
Deals

The Eero Pro Wi-Fi system is $200 off in early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is a fine time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi system. Now, Amazon Prime members only can secure an early Prime Day deal on a mesh network wireless router, with the Eero Pro Wi-Fi system now just $299.
Posted By William Hank
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, iPad, and Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and thousands of deals are already live. Of course, we should have known Walmart wasn't just going to sit back and let Amazon bask in the glory of its own Prime Day deals.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Gaming

Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is almost here, and there will be plenty of gaming deals. Whether you want games, hardware, or accessories, these are the Prime Day gaming deals to expect.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Chromebook 3
Computing

Walmart drops price on Samsung Chromebook 3 by $70 to compete with Prime Day

Walmart is dropping amazing deals on thousands of products this Prime Day to keep pace with Amazon, including the Samsung Chromebook 3. Normally $199, you can now get one for only $159 – which saves you $40.
Posted By Francis Allanson
walmart offers deals for norton this prime day 360 premium
Deals

Walmart is offering up to 50% off Norton antivirus software this Prime Day

Amazon may have created Prime Day, but that doesn't mean Walmart is content to sit on the sidelines. The retail giant is dropping prices on thousands of products, including several from antivirus software company Norton.
Posted By Francis Allanson
nhs email gaffe button
Computing

TrickBot returns with new attack that compromised 250 million email addresses

TrickBot returns with a new attack that teams up the malware with a module dubbed TrickBooster. An investigation into TrickBooster's servers discovered a database with 250 million compromised email accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 189
Deals

Prime Day is nearly upon us. Here's what to expect for the best laptop deals

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and it's time to start preparing for some amazing laptop deals. Every year, we see huge discounts on gaming laptops, MacBooks, Chromebooks, and more.
Posted By Luke Larsen
rca 11 galileo pro deal
Deals

Walmart cuts price on RCA 11 Galileo Pro by $82, a budget tablet option for kids

Tablet PCs are a lightweight and affordable alternative to laptops. Check out this Walmart deal for the RCA 11 Galileo Pro if you are planning to get one. Walmart is offering the 11 Galileo Pro at a discounted price of $98.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Surface Laptop 2 Review
Computing

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 gets a $140 price cut before Prime Day

We’ve already gathered some pre-Prime Day MacBook deals, but if you’re not a fan of Apple, this MacBook Surface Laptop 2 discount is worth a look. Though there will likely be more Prime Day laptop deals coming down the pipeline.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple ipad mini 2019 review 2b
Deals

Early Prime Day deals: MacBook, 4K TV, AirPods, and Apple iPad discounts

Prime Day 2019 is coming fast and great early deals pop up every day. We've been tracking the hottest categories including smart home devices, 4K TVs, laptops, and headphones pulling out the best deals.
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

The Apple iPad Pro gets a huge $175 discount for Walmart’s Prime Day sale

Whenever online retailers battle for supremacy, shoppers usually win. And that's definitely the case with Walmart's iPad deals going on right now. If you're in the market for a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you can pick one up with a $175 discount.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
HP Spectre x360 photo
Deals

HP offers up its own sweet deals on Spectre x360 laptops for Prime Day 2019

Prime Day doesn't just mean Amazon's having a huge sale for its Prime members. Other companies like HP are offering their own deals and discounts. In fact, check out HP's current sale on its Spectre x360 laptops.
Posted By Anita George
apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 back logo
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: iPad, MacBook, and AirPods discounts

Prime Day is officially here, and there are still some nice Apple deals to be had during Amazon's big event. We’ve rounded up iPads, Macbooks, and more, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what Apple deals you can expect to find.
Posted By Lucas Coll