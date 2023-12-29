Razer is one of the most trusted brands by gamers, with products ranging from gaming keyboards to gaming laptops. If you need something for your gaming setup, Razer is probably selling it, and to help you find the most amazing offers before they sell out, we’ve rounded up the best Razer deals below. If something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as possible because the discount may be gone sooner than you expect.

Best Razer peripheral deals

Razer makes all kinds of gaming peripherals, so if you need to buy a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, gaming chair, gaming monitor, and other types of gaming accessories, check out what the brand has to offer. These products are designed for gamers, so you can be sure that their quality is amazing and they specifically address gamers’ needs. Razer peripheral deals are always popular for savings on their premium prices, and we’ve gathered our favorites below.

Razer Ornata V3 TKL gaming keyboard —

Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL gaming keyboard —

Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse + HyperPolling Wireless Dongle —

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset – Six Siege Special Edition (2020) —

Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard —

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse + HyperPolling Wireless Dongle —

Razer Cobra Pro gaming mouse + Mouse Dock Pro —

Razer Naga V2 Pro + Mouse Dock Pro —

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor (144Hz) —

Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor (165Hz) —

Razer Enki Pro gaming chair – Koenigsegg Edition —

Razer Enki Pro gaming chair – Williams Esports Edition —

Best Razer gaming laptop deals

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals should definitely consider the offerings of Razer, some of which are included in our list of the best gaming laptops. There’s a lot of demand for Razer gaming laptop deals because they’re among the favorites for gamers, so to make things easier for you, we’ve collected our top picks below. You’ll need to hurry though, as the bargains that are available today may no longer be online as soon as tomorrow.

Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060) —

Razer Blade 15 (12th-gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) —

Razer Blade 17 (12th-gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) —

Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060) —

Razer Blade 15 (13th-gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060) —

Razer Blade 16 (13th-gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060) —

Are Razer gaming laptops better than Alienware?

It’s tough to say whether the gaming laptops of Razer and Alienware are better, but they certainly look different, so the decision will start with the aesthetics that you prefer. It also comes down to the display and specifications that you want from your gaming machine, as well as how much you’re willing to spend. Razer has a larger arsenal of gaming peripherals compared to Alienware though, so if you prefer to invest in one brand over time, you’re going to want to start with a Razer gaming laptop. Nevertheless, you should check out our roundup of Alienware deals to make the comparison yourself.

