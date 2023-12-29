 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Razer deals: Save on gaming laptops, keyboards, and plenty more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Razer Blade 15
Razer

Razer is one of the most trusted brands by gamers, with products ranging from gaming keyboards to gaming laptops. If you need something for your gaming setup, Razer is probably selling it, and to help you find the most amazing offers before they sell out, we’ve rounded up the best Razer deals below. If something catches your eye, it’s highly recommended that you make the purchase as soon as possible because the discount may be gone sooner than you expect.

Best Razer peripheral deals

Playing a game on the Razer Raptor gaming monitor.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

Razer makes all kinds of gaming peripherals, so if you need to buy a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, gaming headset, gaming chair, gaming monitor, and other types of gaming accessories, check out what the brand has to offer. These products are designed for gamers, so you can be sure that their quality is amazing and they specifically address gamers’ needs. Razer peripheral deals are always popular for savings on their premium prices, and we’ve gathered our favorites below.

  • Razer Ornata V3 TKL gaming keyboard —
  • Razer BlackWidow V3 TKL gaming keyboard —
  • Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed gaming mouse + HyperPolling Wireless Dongle —
  • Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset – Six Siege Special Edition (2020) —
  • Razer Huntsman V2 gaming keyboard —
  • Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse + HyperPolling Wireless Dongle —
  • Razer Cobra Pro gaming mouse + Mouse Dock Pro —
  • Razer Naga V2 Pro + Mouse Dock Pro —
  • Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor (144Hz) —
  • Razer Raptor 27 gaming monitor (165Hz) —
  • Razer Enki Pro gaming chair – Koenigsegg Edition —
  • Razer Enki Pro gaming chair – Williams Esports Edition —

Best Razer gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 14 sitting on a coffee table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Gamers who are on the hunt for gaming laptop deals should definitely consider the offerings of Razer, some of which are included in our list of the best gaming laptops. There’s a lot of demand for Razer gaming laptop deals because they’re among the favorites for gamers, so to make things easier for you, we’ve collected our top picks below. You’ll need to hurry though, as the bargains that are available today may no longer be online as soon as tomorrow.

  • Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060) —
  • Razer Blade 15 (12th-gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) —
  • Razer Blade 17 (12th-gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) —
  • Razer Blade 14 (AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060) —
  • Razer Blade 15 (13th-gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060) —
  • Razer Blade 16 (13th-gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060) —

Are Razer gaming laptops better than Alienware?

Someone using the Razer Blade 14 on their lap.
Razer

It’s tough to say whether the gaming laptops of Razer and Alienware are better, but they certainly look different, so the decision will start with the aesthetics that you prefer. It also comes down to the display and specifications that you want from your gaming machine, as well as how much you’re willing to spend. Razer has a larger arsenal of gaming peripherals compared to Alienware though, so if you prefer to invest in one brand over time, you’re going to want to start with a Razer gaming laptop. Nevertheless, you should check out our roundup of Alienware deals to make the comparison yourself.

More Unmissable Deals

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best after-Christmas laptop deals: Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and more
The Dell XPS 13 9315 on a table against a window.

If you're not yet done with your holiday shopping, the good news is that it's still not too late to take advantage of laptop deals that slash the prices of devices made by the best laptop brands like Apple, Dell, Lenovo, and HP. We've rounded up our favorite bargains below so that you won't have to wade through the overwhelming number of options yourself, and also so that you can push through with your purchase as soon as possible. There's a chance that stocks for some of these offers get sold out sooner than you think, so you shouldn't be wasting any more time.
Best after-Christmas HP laptop deals

If you want reliability from your new laptop, you're going to want to take a look at HP laptop deals. The brand's devices won't let you down no matter what task is at hand, though of course, you'll have to get a model with specifications that matches your needs. Fortunately, HP laptops come in a wide range of capabilities, so you'll be able to choose a model that can provide you with the performance that you want.

Read more
After-Christmas sales: Save on laptops, TVs, video games, and more
The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center lights up.

With Christmas officially ending, you may feel as if you missed out on the great deals that happened in the past few weeks leading up to it, and potentially even the deals from last month during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Luckily, there are still a lot of great deals out there, especially as retailers try to get rid of old stock before the year finishes, and that means that there are pretty much deals on everything. So, if you're looking for a new TV, laptop, pair of headphones, or even some small appliances, you'll be happy to know there's probably a deal out there for you.

To that end, we've scoured all the big retailers and collected some of our favorite after-Christmas sales that are left so that you don't have to, so be sure to click through to all the deals below you find interesting. Also, remember that certain retailers offer exclusive end-of-year deals for members, such as My Best Buy Plus or Total, so it's the perfect time to pick up a membership to get some excellent deals.
Best After-Christmas TV Deals

Read more
The best gaming chairs you can buy right now
logitech herman miller gaming chair

Gaming in an uncomfortable place that promotes bad posture is a recipe for all kinds of physical ailments and aches. This is where gaming chairs come in. Most gaming chairs are built with adaptability in mind, meaning that good ones can provide great ergonomics and comfort, helping to keep you upright and supported regardless of your height or body shape whether you're gaming or working from home.

They don't all have to be overly expensive, either, thanks to all the great gaming chairs deals out there. We’ve put together a list of some of the best gaming chairs you can get today, all with ergonomic designs, top-notch support, adjustable features, and the most important trait of them all — a comfortable spot for your bum.

Read more