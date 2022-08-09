 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

A secret Super Punch-Out!! multiplayer mode has been discovered

DeAngelo Epps
By

Just when it feels like every secret from old games has already been unveiled, a new groundbreaking discovery pops up. This is the case with Super Punch-Out!! and a 28-year-old secret multiplayer versus mode on both SNES hardware and Nintendo Switch Online.

At the title, hold Y+R, then press A or START. Following screen will appear instead or regular menus. Here you can select any character to fight a free single match. See, even fighters from SPECIAL CIRCUIT are available here. -&gt; pic.twitter.com/Hh7AtPdTcK

&mdash; Unlisted Cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

Twitter user new_cheats_news found undiscovered cheats in the classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System boxing game which all use two-button combinations. While the two sound test and Japanese name input codes were already well-known, he found two others that broke the retro gaming internet.

By holding Y+R on joypad 2 at the title screen and pressing A or Start on joypad 1 after, a versus screen featuring Lil Mac and the various enemies of the game will appear. This screen allows players to select an opponent and fight them in a free single match.

The biggest part of the discovery is that another player can control the CPU enemy in this mode. This is done at the character info screen by holding B+Y on joypad 2 and then pressing A or START on joypad 1. So for those that have dreamt of controlling enemies like Bald Bull and Super Macho man, this is a dream come true. You’ll just have to do a bit of testing to find out what button inputs lead to the different specials from each boxer.

Many immediately went and tried this new find on the Nintendo Switch Online port of Super Punch-Out!! and found that it worked just like on the real hardware. So that’s another multiplayer game to try out for Switch Online subscribers.

Editors' Recommendations

Edgar Allan Poe faces a terrifying mystery in Raven’s Hollow

William Moseley as Edgar Allan Poe in Raven's Hollow.

Mix Fold 2: everything we know about Xiaomi’s impressive foldable

Teaser image for the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

Google Pixel Buds Pro tips and tricks

Google Pixel Buds Pro and their case.

Yes, Twitter is down right now, and we don’t know when it’ll be back

Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.

A new Snapchat feature lets parents see who their teens chat with

A hand holding a phone that shows app store listing for Snapchat app on its screen.

Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap

A woman sits by a desk as she works using an Asus ProArt Display OLED PA32DC.

Collide director on making a modern Magnolia about love and loss

A man and a woman sit at a table in Collide.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

The cast of Marvel Midnight Suns stands in a line-up.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will speed into theaters in 2024

Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles stand beside each other in team formation in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

How to hide a channel on YouTube TV

youtube tv hide channels 1

North Korean hackers are targeting crypto workers

A hand on a laptop in a dark surrounding.

What is Twitch? Everything you need to know about the top live-streaming platform

Phone with Twitch mobile app.

Best 70-inch TV Deals: Supersize your screen from $500 today

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.