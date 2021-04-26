Sony shared some new details about Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, including the name of the game’s mysterious new hero. More information will come during a State of Play stream this Thursday.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the PS5’s next big exclusive, following Returnal, which launches later this week. The highly-anticipated 3D platformer lands on June 11 and Sony is starting to roll out the red carpet for it.

Introducing Rivet! See the mysterious Lombax in action in today’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart trailer, then tune in to State of Play on Thursday at 2pm PT for extended gameplay from @insomniacgames – plus updates on a pair of upcoming indie titles: https://t.co/f0IEfDx3c6 pic.twitter.com/mASOmXl4H2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 26, 2021

A brand new trailer and accompanying blog post share some new facts about the game. First and foremost, the mysterious female Lombax featured in early trailers finally has a name: Rivet. Sony previously teased fans who were curious about her name, saying it would reveal it at a later date. Rivet is described as a “resistance fighter from another dimension.”

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo fame is composing the game’s soundtrack. Mothersbaugh previously worked on the original Crash Bandicoot and Jak and Daxter games. This is his first video game soundtrack since 2010’s Skate 3.

The trailer gives a fresh glimpse at some of the game’s new weapons and locations, including some alternate dimension versions of classic areas like Sargasso.

Sony finally unveiled the five armor sets coming as part of the game’s digital deluxe edition. Players will get the Imperial, Scavenger, Android, Rebel, and Hacker suits with the deluxe version.

In a tweet showing the new trailer, Sony has a new State of Play stream is coming on Thursday, April 29. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will be the focus of the broadcast and players will get to see more than 15 minutes of “extended gameplay.” Sony says the stream will also feature updates on “a pair of upcoming indie titles.”

