Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finally comes to PC in July

Tomas Franzese
By

The next PlayStation exclusive to make its way to PC will be Insomniac Games’ Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The port is developed by Nixxes Software and will release on July 26.

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart running on PC.
Nixxes Software

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was first released in 2021 and serves as one of the PS5’s most impressive tech demos, as players can seamlessly hop between rifts to see the power of the PS5’s SSD in action. Now, we’ll get to see that gameplay gimmick in action on PC alongside all of the other bells and whistles one would expect from a first-party PlayStation PC port. It’ll be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store, and those who pre-order it will get the Corbonox Armor and Pixelizer weapon early in their playthrough. The port will cost $60 at release.

A PlayStation Blog post about this post port confirms that the PC version of Rift Apart will feature “ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels to choose from and newly added ray-traced shadows for natural light in outdoor areas,” in addition to performance and upscaling focused technologies like Nvidia DLSS 3, Reflex, and DLAA as well as AMD FSR 2, Intel XeSS, and Insomniac’s Temporal Injection technology. In addition to that, the game will support 21:9, 32:9, or 48:9 ultra-wide monitors and have full mouse and keyboard support.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PS5 and is part of the PlayStation Plus Extra game catalog. Its PC port will come out on July 26. Hopefully, this release is more in line with Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War’s port quality than The Last of Us Part 1.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Gaming Staff Writer
