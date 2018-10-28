Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ companion app leaks ‘Red Dead Online,’ Rockstar Editor

Aaron Mamiit
By

The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app is more than just a valuable tool for gamers —  it also has leaked details about the highly anticipated Red Dead Online and the pending arrival of the Rockstar Editor.

Dataminers who dived into the companion app’s code discovered several interesting tidbits about Red Dead Online, according to a report by Rockstar Intel. Red Dead Online, which will be Red Dead Redemption 2‘s version of Grand Theft Auto V‘s Grand Theft Auto Online component, is set to launch a public beta in November. It will be playable both alone or as part of a party, and is expected to bring back features from Red Dead Redemption‘s multiplayer mode.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app’s code suggested that Red Dead Online will feature adversary modes. In GTA Online, adversary modes are competitive player vs. player challenges, usually in groups, though it remains to be seen whether they will work the same way in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online will also apparently feature private sessions and “seamless PvE,” which sounds interesting. However, it also remains to be seen how Rockstar Games will implement these features in Red Dead Online.

In addition to Red Dead Online details, dataminers discovered that the Rockstar Editor will be made available to all Red Dead Redemption 2 players in the near future. The feature, which is also available in Grand Theft Auto V, will allow gamers to record, edit, and share videos in both single-player mode and Red Dead Online.

The Rockstar Editor is a highly requested feature for Red Dead Redemption 2. But since it is built into the Rage engine that Rockstar Games uses, its addition was a matter of when, not if.

Red Dead Redemption 2, which we described as the best open-world game of all time, is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game’s companion app, in addition to providing leaks through its code, offers players a built-in map, as well as access to store catalogs, Arthur Morgan’s journal, and player profiles.

For players who are just starting out with the game, especially for those who are new to the series, check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 beginner’s guide.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups
Up Next

How to send a text message from a computer
Razer Blade 15 Base model featured image
Computing

Razer’s most basic Blade 15 is the one most gamers should buy

Razer's Blade 15 is an awesome laptop for both gamers, streamers, professionals, and anyone else needing serious go in a slim profile, but its price is out of reach for many games. The new Blade 15 Base solves that problem with few…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
red dead redemption 2 cheat codes guide 20181017190238
Gaming

A good gunslinger always has a few tricks. Try these 'RDR2' cheat codes

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a very realistic open world game that emphasizes careful planning and survival. But you can also curb the realism with a bevy of cheat codes. Though you cannot make progress with cheats on, you can have a lot of…
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
battlefield 5
Gaming

Everything we know about 'Battlefield V,' including Firestorm's launch in 2019

Battlefield V is one of the most ambitious games Electronic Arts and DICE have ever released, including full campaign, multiplayer, and battle royale modes, all while not charging players extra for new maps.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
avadirect avant mid size dekstop ava direct midsize gaming 8
Computing

Choosing between Intel and AMD for games? These are the best CPUs at every price

What are the best processors for gaming you can buy? You don't need to spend a fortune to get an amazing gaming CPU and now that AMD is competitive again, there's more choice than ever.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Civilization V
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet every day calendar feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Automatic litter boxes and mobile cereal cups

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
dish smartphone repairs iphone repair service mem 2v2
Mobile

New copyright ruling protects right to repair gadgets and archive video games

A ruling by the Library of Congress protects the rights of customers to repair their devices. In addition, historical video games can be legally archived now to preserve them for future generations of gamers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
classic resident evil games on nintendo switch 4
Gaming

Resident Evil to sink its teeth into Nintendo Switch with addition of 3 games

Capcom will launch Resident Evil, Resident Evil 0, and Resident Evil 4 on the Nintendo Switch next year. There is no release date yet for the classic games though, as Capcom is still busy with the Resident Evil 2 Remake.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale
super smash bros ultimate character mashup nintendo e3 2018 mario
Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’: Everything you need to know

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate lands on Nintendo Switch on December 7. We've compiled everything you need to know about the upcoming brawler in one easy to read place, from the massive roster and stage list to new gameplay mechanics and more.
Posted By Steven Petite
call of duty black ops 4 review iv mem3
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developers to suspend or ban players using exploits

The developers of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have reminded players that they will be suspended or banned if they are caught abusing exploits like the one which allows multiple copies of the same perk to be equipped in multiplayer mode.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Team Shroud at TwitchCon Doritos
Gaming

Shroud discusses his big win at the Call of Duty Doritos Bowl at TwitchCon

A team led by well-known streamer Shroud won the Call of Duty Doritos Bowl at TwitchCon. Shroud spoke with Digital Trends after his win, which marked the first official tournament for the battle royale mode.
Posted By Steven Petite