‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ companion app leaks ‘Red Dead Online,’ Rockstar Editor

The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app is more than just a valuable tool for gamers — it also has leaked details about the highly anticipated Red Dead Online and the pending arrival of the Rockstar Editor.

Dataminers who dived into the companion app’s code discovered several interesting tidbits about Red Dead Online, according to a report by Rockstar Intel. Red Dead Online, which will be Red Dead Redemption 2‘s version of Grand Theft Auto V‘s Grand Theft Auto Online component, is set to launch a public beta in November. It will be playable both alone or as part of a party, and is expected to bring back features from Red Dead Redemption‘s multiplayer mode.

The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app’s code suggested that Red Dead Online will feature adversary modes. In GTA Online, adversary modes are competitive player vs. player challenges, usually in groups, though it remains to be seen whether they will work the same way in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online will also apparently feature private sessions and “seamless PvE,” which sounds interesting. However, it also remains to be seen how Rockstar Games will implement these features in Red Dead Online.

In addition to Red Dead Online details, dataminers discovered that the Rockstar Editor will be made available to all Red Dead Redemption 2 players in the near future. The feature, which is also available in Grand Theft Auto V, will allow gamers to record, edit, and share videos in both single-player mode and Red Dead Online.

The Rockstar Editor is a highly requested feature for Red Dead Redemption 2. But since it is built into the Rage engine that Rockstar Games uses, its addition was a matter of when, not if.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game's companion app, in addition to providing leaks through its code, offers players a built-in map, as well as access to store catalogs, Arthur Morgan's journal, and player profiles.

