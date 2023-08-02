 Skip to main content
How to beat Legion in Remnant 2

Billy Givens
By

The Yaesha biome in Remnant 2 has multiple challenging bosses, each providing its own unique mechanics and requirements for completion. Mother Mind can drop you to your death if you don’t know its patterns, while The Corrupter throws you off by using a conjured guardian to do its bidding. If you’ve been exploring this forest biome and have found yourself up against another strange foe called Legion, then you probably already know this fight is one of the most unusual of all. Looking at this boss for too long can be an extremely deadly affair, but that’s not going to stop you. Let’s dive into how to beat Legion.

How to beat Legion

Legion is encountered in The Twisted Chantry and sits atop a throne. At the beginning of the showdown, the boss will remain on this throne and should be considerably easier to deal with, allowing you a brief period to familiarize yourself with the fight’s most important mechanic: Madness. This status effect will slowly build up on you while looking at Legion, causing your screen to get blurry and your movement to slow to a crawl.

Eventually, Madness will also cause you to start taking damage, which can prove to be a battle-ending affair if you’re not careful. As such, your goal in this fight is to take breaks between shooting Legion and shooting the many adds that spawn constantly throughout the fight, which should give your Madness build-up time to dissipate.

Legion boss in Remnant 2
Gunfire Games

When you’re able to, simply fire at the big, obvious weak spot (the glowing red orb) above the throne during the first phase. During this part of the encounter, it’s a good time to get used to dodging Legion’s two main attacks. One sees him fire red orbs at you, which are easy to dodge with a simple roll due to their slow movement speed. However, his second attack is a fast-moving wave of red energy that he will charge and unleash. You’ll need to perfectly time a roll directly through the attack to avoid damage, which will take some practice to nail down.

After you’ve depleted about a quarter of his health, Legion will begin floating around the arena. This makes avoiding his Madness-inducing gaze a little more difficult, so use the many pillars in the room to hide when needed. His weak spot will remain easy to exploit during this portion of the fight, so just keep the adds at bay and unleash full clips on him until he finally falls.

For taking down Legion, you’ll receive the Agnosia Driftwood, which you can take to McCabe in Ward 13 to have her craft the Fargazer weapon mod. This will allow you to call forth your own Legion eye and apply Madness to your foes. Rad.

How to beat The Corrupter in Remnant 2
Remnant II Many Faces boss fight.

As you push through each of Remnant 2's biomes, you'll eventually come to a point where you'll have to face down one of its two possible final bosses. In the case of Yaesha, you're likely to run into The Corrupter, a hulking monstrosity that floats around the back of a battlefield and lets its guardian construct do most of the fighting for it. Whether you're tackling this tricky showdown alone or with some friends, it can be quite a doozy if you're not sure how to counter some of the mechanics coming your way. In this guide, we'll tell you how to strike down The Corrupter once and for all so you can head to your next destination.
How to beat The Corrupter
The Corrupter is located in The Great Bole in Yaesha, and you'll be facing the monster down in an arena that consists of three long stone walkways that are hovering in the sky. Falling from any of the walkways will result in instant death, so this fight is as much about careful footing as it is actually fighting.

The boss itself is floating around at the very far end of the arena, but it will spawn a guardian construct on one of the pathways that will follow you around. If you damage the guardian construct's head enough, it will eventually fall. This will cause The Corrupter to use some of its own health to heal the guardian construct. However, you can also just shoot at The Corrupter to deal direct damage to it. Depending on the method you use to kill The Corrupter, you can earn one of two rewards:

Read more
The best weapon mods in Remnant 2
A knight with a gun in a burning square.

Even the best weapons in Remnant 2 will feel weak if you don't upgrade them with mods. These don't just give passive buffs like upgrades, but add entirely new functions to your weapons that can completely change the way you approach combat. While there are a bunch of unique weapons that come with exclusive mods you can't remove or otherwise get to put on other guns, most weapons have a slot for you to place whatever mod you want in them. Just like anything else in Remnant 2, mods aren't given away for free. You will need to go out exploring dangerous areas and take down challenging bosses to unlock them. With over 50 mods to find and try out, we'll save you the time and materials you'd waste experimenting with them all and list off the best weapon mods in Remnant 2.
Remnant 2 best weapon mods
Astral Burst

Let's start off with a great crowd-control option. Astral Burst can be your get-out-of-jail-free card in plenty of overwhelming situations. When activated, you will shoot off a shotgun-like blast of seven star fragments that each deal 35 damage. That may not sound like much, but these fragments can bounce off of walls up to three times, with each bounce increasing the damage dealt by 35%. Making the most of this means doing some quick geometry and aiming to your target after at least a bounce or two, but if you can pull it off, you'll feel like a genius.

Read more
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
A man trying to saw another man in half with a circular blade.

As you work your way through the multiple challenging and mysterious biomes in Remnant 2, you'll discover a wide variety of important items that will find their way into your inventory. Most of these are used to solve puzzles, open doors, or otherwise engage with the game world in some way. But if you've come across the Severed Hand and wondered why you haven't found a use for it yet, there's a good reason for that. We'll share what to do with the Severed Hand below.
What to do with the Severed Hand in Remnant 2
When you're trudging through The Great Sewer, you may come across the Severed Hand, which you can shoot down from a cage hanging high above you. But as you continue your journey through the dank underground section of Losomn, you'll find that this item seemingly has no use to you at all. This is because it's not actually a puzzle or key at all – it's just meant to be examined. By opening up your inventory and inspecting the Severed Hand, you'll be able to interact with the ring on its finger to receive one of two different rings. Which one you get is randomized on each playthrough, so you will obviously need to find the Severed Hand multiple times to get them both, which you can do by rerolling Losomn at the World Stone.

The two rings you can receive are:

Read more