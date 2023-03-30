 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Resident Evil 4: all Blue Medallion locations

Billy Givens
By

As in the original game, blue request notes are scattered throughout the remake of Resident Evil 4, each asking you to track down and shoot five blue medallions in the respective area. Doing so is worth the effort, too, as you’ll be able to earn Spinels as a reward, which you can then use for trading with the merchant. So, if you’re ready to round up all of the blue medallions, we’ll tell you where you can find them below.

Request No. 1: Farm Blue Medallions

The request note for this challenge is found as you enter the farm area, where you’ll see it hanging on a wall near the gate that must be opened after finding the wooden cog.

Related Videos
Leon looks at a note on a wall

Blue Medallion No.1

From where you first enter the farm area, the first medallion is hanging on the small building to the right. It’s in clear sight and hard to miss, but walk around and face it head-on before trying to shoot it.

Related
Leon looks at a Blue Medallion

Blue Medallion No.2

Return to where you enter the farm area and face forward, then look to your left and hop the fence into the section with all of the animals and a grotesque corpse pile. Immediately after doing so, look into the nearby building to find the second medallion hanging on a pillar.

Leon looks at a Blue Medallion

Blue Medallion No. 3

From the last medallion, look for a small shed across from the last building. Approach it and look up to see the third well-hidden medallion hanging from the ceiling.

Leon looks at a Blue Medallion

Blue Medallion No. 4

Once you’ve obtained the third medallion, move forward a bit and look up into the giant window of the large building ahead. You should be able to easily spot the fourth medallion hanging there.

Leon looks at a Blue Medallion

Blue Medallion No. 5

While still looking at the last medallion, head forward and to the left to go behind the large building. Look behind the fence here to find the final medallion hanging from beneath a decrepit bridge.

Request No. 2: Quarry and Fish Farm Blue Medallions

The blue request note for this challenge is easily spotted as you first walk into the quarry.

Leon looks at a note

Blue Medallion No. 1

The first medallion can be seen high up on the scaffolding at the beginning of the quarry just after the note.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 2

Shortly after encountering the merchant in this chapter, you’ll head through some double doors and down to a dock. Before going through the cave toward the fish farm, head down the ladder and head down to the very end of the dock by the boat. Turn around to see the next medallion beneath the dock.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 3

After heading through the cave, you’ll come to the fish farm. As you emerge out of the water at the beginning and onto the dock here, you’ll be able to spot the third medallion hanging in a small shack.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 4

After grabbing the medallion from the shack, head into the water beside it and wrap around to the other side of the large ramp here to find the next medallion hanging about halfway up the wall.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 5

Continue on through the fish farm until you reach the final section – there will be a building here housing some much-needed gasoline for the boat. Before entering the building, wade into the water here and look beneath the nearby dock to see the final medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Request No. 3: Castle Gate Blue Medallions

The blue request note for this challenge can be found next to a door after blowing open the castle gates with the cannon.

Leon looks at a blue note

Blue Medallion No. 1

Stand where the castle gates were destroyed, then look up and to the right to spot the first medallion far in the distance. You’ll want to be sure to use a pistol or rifle to make such a long shot.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 2

From the destroyed castle gates move ahead across the tiny bridge and around the right side of the structure here. As you enter the structure from a crumbled part of the wall, you can see the second medallion hanging in front of you.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 3

Go through the wooden door here (provided you unlocked it from the other side during the catapult fight) and look immediately to the right. The third medallion is hanging here next to the chest containing an elegant bangle.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 4

Now head all the way across the long bridge toward the cannon. In the decorative alcove here is the fourth medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 5

Drop down beside the cannon into the room below, then look up to spot the fifth medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 6

Continue onward through the next room and up a ladder. While standing on the scaffolding here, look down over the ramparts to see the final medallion hanging from a tree off in the distance.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Request No. 4: Grand Hall, Dining Hall, Armory, and Gallery

The request note for this challenge is located in the merchant’s room right after first entering the grand hall.

Leon looks at a note

Blue Medallion No. 1

Backtrack from the merchant’s room and face the giant door you passed through to enter the grand hall. You’ll spot the first medallion hanging in an alcove on your left.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 2

Head up the stairs to the chimera statue and look behind it for the second medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 3

Go through the door near the statue into the dining hall. Head to the back of the room and look into the curtains at the end to find the third medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 4

Leave the dining hall and go up the stairs on the right. Look at the large central chandelier to spot a well-hidden medallion hanging amongst the light bulbs.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 5

Go through the door on the right side of the upper hall to enter the armory. Head through the hallways until you reach a circular room surrounded by banisters and a section missing. Before you descend down into the room below, go left and then face across to the other side to see a medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 6

After making your way through the armory, head back upstairs and go through the left door to enter the gallery. After clearing the room of a mass amount of challenging foes, check behind a pillar on the bottom floor for the final medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Request No. 5: Cargo Depot

The request note for this challenge is located by a door near the merchant in this area.

Leon looks at a request note

Blue Medallion No. 1

Head past the merchant through the double doors into the main Cargo Depot area. When you get outside, turn around and look high up above the doors for the first medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No 2

While facing the doors you came through, look left over the nearby fence to spot the second medallion hanging there.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 3

Go up the nearby stairs and then drop down the ladder. Enter into the underground section here, dispense of the wandering enemies, then check the left side of the area for a medallion hanging by some shipping containers.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 4

While in the same area, don’t go up the next set of stairs yet. Instead, check to the right of the stairs for a medallion hanging over some metal crates.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 5

Now go halfway up the stairs, then look up to the left to find the final medallion.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Request No. 6: Cliffside Ruins

The request note for this challenge is located next to a door on the right of the Cliffside Ruins right after the helicopter crashes.

Leon looks at a note

Blue Medallion No. 1

From where you accepted the request, simply turn and look up far above the door to see the first medallion hanging in a tower. Use a rifle to hit it, if possible.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 2

After shooting down the first medallion, turn back around and walk forward back towards the front of the ruins, but stop after a few paces and shoot the medallion in the scaffolding on your right.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 3

Head around and enter the front of the ruins. Before descending the ladder here, look just behind it for a medallion hiding away in the alcove.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 4

Descend the ladder, follow the linear pathway, and then look up to see the fourth medallion dangling from a piece of the ruins above.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Blue Medallion No. 5

The final medallion can be found in the same area as the last one. Look out of the first gap in the ruins down here to spot it on some rocks against the cliffside.

Leon looks at a blue medallion

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
All Resident Evil games, ranked from best to worst
A zombie crawls after someone in Resident Evil 2.

Many people credit the Resident Evil games with the birth of the survival-horror genre in video games. From spinoffs to sequels to remakes, sifting through all the Resident Evil games can be a challenge. If you’ve never played one before, you want to make sure you start with the right game. 

Everyone might have their own ideas about the “best” or “worst” Resident Evil games, but we’ve done our best to rank the games in the series for you. Keep in mind that we’ll only consider games with "Resident Evil" in the title, so we won’t include spinoff titles like Operation Raccoon City or Umbrella Chronicles.

Read more
How to get the TMP in Resident Evil 4
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Resident Evil 4 has a handful of really great guns to pick from as you slay hundreds of baddies throughout its spooky Spanish village, and in most cases, you'll need to push through a lot of chapters to get to some of the best ones the game has to offer. But in the case of the TMP – Resident Evil 4's small and deadly SMG – you'll actually be able to get it relatively early in the adventure. While it may not be the best weapon in the game, it's a nice option to have on you for filling larger enemies with bullets. We'll tell you where you can get your hands on it below.
Where to buy the TMP and why you should
The TMP is available beginning in Chapter 3 of the campaign. Simply speak to the merchant once you come across him, and he'll have the TMP for sale. If you need some extra money to pick it up, sell a few treasures or slay some enemies.

The real question is whether or not the TMP is worth the investment, and the answer is a resounding "yes" for most players. Given Resident Evil 4's penchant for throwing large groups of foes at you at once, it can be very useful to have a weapon that can handle such onslaughts. The TMP is great for spraying these mobs of enemies with bullets to keep them at bay, especially given that the gun has a very large magazine, meaning that you can keep firing for quite a while without worrying about reloading.

Read more
You won’t have to wait long to play Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

Capcom has revealed when it will add The Mercenaries to its remake of Resident Evil 4. Fortunately, the wait isn't that long, as the free DLC will drop on April 7.

We learned that The Mercenaries was coming in two weeks thanks to a tease at the end of the Resident Evil 4 remake's launch trailer. It doesn't show any new gameplay or give more details about the mode, simply showing a piece of key art with the free DLC's release date. The mode was first teased at the end of Resident Evil 4's trailer during the February State of Play.

Read more