 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

After seeing Resident Evil 4 remake in action, I’m eating my words

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Despite loving Capcom’s recent string of Resident Evil games, I’ve long been skeptical of the idea of a Resident Evil 4 remake. I’ve written about my hesitation previously, but my worry has always been that the current gameplay template seen in games like Resident Evil 2 and 7 support survival horror more than fast-paced action. My worry has always been that Resident Evil 4 needed its own careful treatment so as to avoid some of the issues that 2020’s Resident Evil 3 remake had when trying to recreate its intense chase sequences.

After seeing 17 minutes of Resident Evil 4 gameplay, I’m eating those words. The upcoming remake certainly seems to be getting the job done ahead of its impending March 24 release.

The footage I saw showcased several portions of the game, including some nighttime woods trekking, an intense battle on top of the classic caste, and a bit of a Garrador battle. Each portion showcased a different strength of the remake, highlighting its visual upgrades and smooth action when actually in the regular flow of battle.

Related

On the visual side, I’m impressed with what I’m seeing so far — and that part comes as no surprise. Recent releases like Resident Evil Village are some of the best-looking games around, with incredibly detailed visuals that make its gross-out art design sing. That’s doing wonders for Resident Evil 4 from what I’ve seen. Blacker blacks dial up the fear factor in some of its night set pieces. One clip shows Leon S. Kennedy creeping through the woods with his flashlight cutting through the pitch blackness. While the original Resident Evil 4 somewhat strayed away from pure survival horror, that sequence has me interested to see how much of the series’ roots Capcom has weaved back in thanks to modern tech.

My biggest takeaway from the footage I saw, though, is just how fast combat is feeling compared to recent Resident Evil games. In the castle set piece, I saw Leon blasting through cultists with speed and precision. In one scene, he swaps over to a sniper, scopes, and fires an explosive red barrel in an instant before returning to close-up gunplay. Another sequence sees him wiping out a whole bunch of creeps inside the church, seamlessly chaining gunshots into physical wrestling moves. The pace of battle feels much quicker than Resident Evil Village — it almost reminds me of Resident Evil 6, in a good way.

The Garrador stands tall in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Based on what I’ve seen, I’m feeling a lot less skeptical heading into release. It’s hard to get a sense of how a game flows from heavily edited trailers, but longer gameplay clips usually tell a different story. From where I’m standing, that story seems to be that Capcom made the right changes to fit the game here. It doesn’t have the slower puzzle-horror of Resident Evil 2 and it’s better committing to full-on action than Resident Evil 3. If that remains true in the full release, we should be looking at a faithful remake that does one of the best video games of all time justice.

Resident Evil 4 launches on March 24 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I used the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to relive my old PC gaming memories
Tushar Mehta
By Tushar Mehta
October 29, 2022
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gaming with keyboard and mouse.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a spectacular 2-in-1 device. It's easily billed as a capable smartphone, but the foldable also doubles as an Android tablet. It serves as a superior productivity device and packs the newest and most powerful hardware any Android device can sport. Despite its internal specifications, however, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been excluded from the purview of mobile gamers.

The biggest challenge to gaming on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the display size. The aspect of ratios of both displays is — to say the least — unusual, which can cause numerous compatibility or cropping issues. The solution to this problem, however, also lies with the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Instead of playing these games on a smaller display, we cast them onto a bigger display to be able to enjoy them.

Read more
Resident Evil Village shows just how good Mac gaming can be
Luke Larsen
By Luke Larsen
October 27, 2022
resident evil village on mac performance residentevilvillage09

Resident Evil Village launches in the Mac App Store today, and it's been a long journey to get here.

Ever since the launch of the M1 Pro and M1 Max in the MacBook Pro last year, we've all been wondering if Mac gaming was about to make a true comeback. HDR screens, 120Hz screens, great GPU performance, and even Apple's own MetalFX upscaling tech? It's all the ingredients you'd need for a solid gaming experience. The only thing missing was games, and with Resident Evil Village, I finally got a taste of the future of Mac gaming.

Read more
After playing 6 hours of Sonic Frontiers, I’m sold on the ‘open zone’ pivot
Cristina Alexander
By Cristina Alexander
October 24, 2022
Sonic grinding a rail away from the arched laser.

Sonic Frontiers has come a long way since the rough build we saw during the summer, when Sega fully lifted the lid on the mysterious project. When my time came to play a new build of it last week, one that would showcase significantly more content than we've seen up to this point, I was expecting that the "open zone" game would be extremely different from what we have seen over the last few months. Sure enough, Sonic Team seems to have polished the game up since then with cleaner graphics and a faster framerate -- not to mention fewer rails cluttering the skyline.

Sonic Frontiers - Story Trailer

Read more