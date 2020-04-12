Capcom is planning more content for Resident Evil Resistance, the asymmetrical multiplayer game bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake, beyond the addition of Jill Valentine as a playable character.

In Resident Evil Resistance, four players take on the role of survivors, who must work together to overcome the zombie-infested scenario they find themselves in that is controlled by a fifth player, known as the mastermind. The survivors will need to defeat the zombies and escape, while the mastermind watches through security cameras and sets traps.

Capcom previously announced that Jill, the protagonist of Resident Evil 3, will be added as a survivor to Resident Evil Resistance. However, it looks like there is much more planned for the multiplayer game.

Brave survivors and sinister masterminds: Take a peek at our Resident Evil Resistance title roadmap. Jill Valentine will be available as a survivor starting April 17th, but rest assured that more content is coming over the next few months! pic.twitter.com/wxdWyBy7G4 — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 9, 2020

After Jill is added to Resident Evil Resistance on April 17, another character will be introduced in May, though it is currently unknown whether it will be another survivor or a new mastermind. An “under construction” banner for the planned June update suggests something bigger than a new character.

The possibilities for new content for Resident Evil Resistance, in addition to survivors and masterminds, include maps, weapons for the survivors, and traps for the mastermind. As to what Capcom is specifically planning, however, we will have to wait and see.

Capcom is also promising more updates from July onwards, and while only time will tell how long the new content will keep arriving to Resident Evil Resistance, it seems that for now, the studio is geared towards supporting the multiplayer game for foreseeable future.

Resident Evil 3 remake

The Resident Evil 3 remake was jokingly announced as the campaign mode for Resident Evil Resistance, which was initially thought to be a standalone game. Both games were released as a bundle on April 3.

The game is “uncomfortable but exhilarating,” as players help Jill survive against Nemesis and hordes of zombies. The upgraded visuals, excellent music, and suspenseful gameplay all come together to offer a unique experience, while capturing the feeling of the original Resident Evil 3 at the same time.

The Resident Evil 3 remake, however, may easily be finished in under 10 hours, at which point players will likely take a look at Resident Evil Resistance.

Editors' Recommendations