  1. Gaming

Capcom to release more content for Resident Evil Resistance over next few months

By

Capcom is planning more content for Resident Evil Resistance, the asymmetrical multiplayer game bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake, beyond the addition of Jill Valentine as a playable character.

In Resident Evil Resistance, four players take on the role of survivors, who must work together to overcome the zombie-infested scenario they find themselves in that is controlled by a fifth player, known as the mastermind. The survivors will need to defeat the zombies and escape, while the mastermind watches through security cameras and sets traps.

Capcom previously announced that Jill, the protagonist of Resident Evil 3, will be added as a survivor to Resident Evil Resistance. However, it looks like there is much more planned for the multiplayer game.

After Jill is added to Resident Evil Resistance on April 17, another character will be introduced in May, though it is currently unknown whether it will be another survivor or a new mastermind. An “under construction” banner for the planned June update suggests something bigger than a new character.

The possibilities for new content for Resident Evil Resistance, in addition to survivors and masterminds, include maps, weapons for the survivors, and traps for the mastermind. As to what Capcom is specifically planning, however, we will have to wait and see.

Capcom is also promising more updates from July onwards, and while only time will tell how long the new content will keep arriving to Resident Evil Resistance, it seems that for now, the studio is geared towards supporting the multiplayer game for foreseeable future.

Resident Evil 3 remake

The Resident Evil 3 remake was jokingly announced as the campaign mode for Resident Evil Resistance, which was initially thought to be a standalone game. Both games were released as a bundle on April 3.

The game is “uncomfortable but exhilarating,” as players help Jill survive against Nemesis and hordes of zombies. The upgraded visuals, excellent music, and suspenseful gameplay all come together to offer a unique experience, while capturing the feeling of the original Resident Evil 3 at the same time.

The Resident Evil 3 remake, however, may easily be finished in under 10 hours, at which point players will likely take a look at Resident Evil Resistance.

Editors' Recommendations

The best PS4 games for April 2020

best video game series revivals most anticipated games 2019 devil may cry 5

The best Xbox One games for April 2020

gears 5 story modes combat release date ultimate

The best PSVR games available today

PlayStation VR

Cyberpunk 2077 won’t be delayed again, still on track for September

Cyberpunk 2077 expansion 3 three projects modes CD Projekt Red report

Digital Trends Live: Zoom bans, Stadia is free, Disney+ hits 50 mil., and more

digital trends live episode 355 screen shot 2020 04 09 at 11 51 12 am

When and where to find Animal Crossing’s rarest fish

animal crossing

Be the very best: Pokémon Go adding Battle League leaderboards

League of Legends fans raise $6 million, but they’re not done yet

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2020

How to connect your phone to an Xbox One

Final Fantasy XIV delays upcoming update due to COVID-19 restrictions

final fantasy xiv 53 delayed 20190524 194656 png

The 25 best Nintendo 3DS games

Person holding Ninendo 3DS in hands

The best mouse for Fortnite

new-fortnite-chapter-2-season-2

Animal Crossing: New Horizons disappears from Chinese platforms

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of April 10