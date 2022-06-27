The Resident Evil franchise has had an odd relationship with multiplayer components across its many iterations. On one hand, we have the co-op modes seen in Resident Evil 5 and 6, which many argue are the only things that made those games worth playing. Then, there are the more experimental and competitive games like Resident Evil: Operation Racoon City and the universally despised Resident Evil: Umbrella Corps.

Despite never really finding a winning formula for mixing horror and multiplayer, Capcom still announced Resident Evil: Re:Verse as a multiplayer component released alongside, but also as a stand-alone product, to Resident Evil: Village.

In the end, Resident Evil: Re:Verse wouldn’t make it on time to launch with Village as intended and was essentially not spoken of for years after that game was released. Now that the game is actually on the horizon, and with plenty of other exciting projects in the Resident Evil universe also upcoming, it would be understandable for most people to not even remember what this game was meant to be.

So, mix your herbs and organize your attache case because we’re diving deep into everything we know about Resident Evil: Re:Verse.

Release date

After many delays and a lot of silence, we finally know when we can play Resident Evil: Re:Verse. This mode will be available on October 28, 2022.

Platforms

Because Resident Evil: Re:Verse is still tied to Village, you will need to own a copy of that game in order to play this multiplayer mode. So, naturally, that means that Resident Evil: Re:Verse will be only on platforms where you can play Village, which includes the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Capcom does note that if you want to play it on either the PS5 or Xbox Series X, you will simply be playing the previous generation version of the game, which is somewhat concerning.

Trailers

For whatever reason, the only official trailer we’ve seen for Resident Evil: Re:Verse was the incredibly short teaser trailer from back in 2021. In it, we see Leon running through the RCPD until he encounters Clair. The two stare at each other for a second before a gunshot ends the scene.

From there, we get a montage of the game in action, seeing tons of familiar characters like Jill, Chris, Ada, H.U.N.K, and even the Nemesis and Jack Baker.

Otherwise, this is a pure multiplayer, non-cannon experience where the story either isn’t existent or won’t be important whatsoever.

Gameplay

Resident Evil: Re:Verse will be a five-player, third-person deathmatch game. You will pick one of the cast members listed above, minus Nemesis and Jack, and go through a map hunting down other players and bioweapons while collecting better weapons, items, and virus capsules. When you or any other player dies, you will then turn into one of the bioweapons, depending on how many vials you had before death. The more you have, the more powerful bioweapon you can be.

Each kill you get, either while human or as a bioweapon, adds to your score. The player with the most points at the end of each five-minute round is the winner.

So far, the only map shown has been the RCPD, but we would hope other iconic areas would be included as well, such as the Spencer Mansion, Baker Estate, and maybe even the village from Resident Evil 4.

Multiplayer

Obviously, Resident Evil: Re:Verse is a multiplayer-only experience. As mentioned, games have five player limit, though we don’t know if you can play with fewer than five or if there will be any other modes besides the one, such as team or survival style modes.

While kind of strange, you can’t actually get Resident Evil: Re:Verse without owning Village, at least at this point. So technically, buying that game is not only pre-ordering this one but is required. Thankfully, Village is a great game on its own, with its own DLC coming too, making it well worth it.

