Riot Games, in response to a Valorant player complaining about the lack of things to grind for in the multiplayer shooter, said that a reward system for time spent on the game is in the works.

While single-player games offer more experience points and trophies, among other things, as people spend more time on them, multiplayer games have different approaches to such rewards. For example, Apex Legends players unlock badges that they can attach to their banners to showcase in-game accomplishments, while Call of Duty players collect weapon camos as they complete challenges.

In Valorant, however, things are different. While the game offers various types of collectible content, including weapon skins, gun buddies, and player cards, almost all of them may be purchased.

“As it stands, you can acquire everything in Valorant if you’re willing to pay for it — there’s nothing to grind for that isn’t already purchasable which means there simply isn’t anything rewarding for skill or time spent,” a player who goes by the name u/19Dan81 posted on the Valorant subreddit.

“This game needs content and exclusive features that are only accessible to those that are dedicated to the grind so they can feel rewarded for time spent — even the ‘whales’ need something to grind for,” he added. “There’s way too much emphasis on pay-walling content and not enough emphasis on player retention long term and rewarding skill/time spent.”

A Riot Games developer who goes by the name u/tehleach responded to the post, claiming that there are “a few different systems” under consideration that will “provide mastery/time investment expression,” but they were not yet ready upon the game’s launch.

“I can’t go into specifics but just know that we hear you and we want this stuff in the game too,” the developer said.

Digital Trends has reached out to Riot Games for more information on the planned reward system, and we will update this article as soon as we receive a response.

Valorant launches early

After a closed beta that started in early April, Riot Games finally widely rolled out Valorant on June 2, ahead of its planned summer 2020 launch.

“We’ve been looking forward to sharing this game with everyone,” said game director Joe Ziegler. “We’ve been wanting to get you this game to help brighten these tough times.”

Valorant features a roster of characters with unique abilities and a wide array of weapons, with teams of five facing off against each other.

Editors' Recommendations