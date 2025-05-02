 Skip to main content
Rust just made a game-changing addition to its map for the first time in years

By
Rust Jungle biomes
Rust

Rust has been a name in the survival game genre for years now, and it just added a brand-new jungle biome featuring climbable trees, new wildlife, and the ability to swing from vines like Tarzan. Of course, given how chaotic the average Rust player is, those vines will be used to terrorize other players with sneak attacks.

Rust announced the update on its Steam page, breaking down everything the update brings to the table. The Jungle biome will be part of the initial starting area for players and littered with ruins filled with early-game loot. Don’t think that just because the area is for low-level players that it’s safe, though; tigers and panthers stalk the foliage, waiting for the chance to leap on an unsuspecting player.

The developers want the game to feel fair, so they suggest players listen for subtle clues that alert them to the presence of threats. They don’t say what those clues are, though. “We do our best to guarantee that you won’t be jumped without getting at least one cue.
It’ll be on you to experiment and discover those hidden signals,” says the Steam page.

Besides tigers and panthers, you’ll also need to watch out for water-based threats like crocodiles. To help combat these enemies, Rust has gained two new weapons. The first is a boomerang that returns to the player once thrown and can also be used as a melee weapon in a pinch. The second is the blowpipe, a silent weapon “for those who enjoy causing problems quietly.” It has four different types of darts, including an “incapacitate dart” that slows enemies down and a “radiation dart” for stacking effects.

In theme with Rust, the blowpipe is described as a “solid choice for ambushes, harassment, or just annoying your neighbors.”

In addition to the new weapons and enemies, Rust has added new skins and jungle-themed recipes for your base alongside several bug fixes and server optimizations to help ensure smoother gameplay. The game also announced a 48-hour flash sale for anyone looking to join the chaos.

The game has seen a lot of success in recent months, setting a new player record at the start of this year. This is a good time to return to one of the most popular survival games of all time, but make sure you aren’t too rusty.

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black reminds me just how much games have changed
Ryu faces a boss in Ninja Gaiden 2 Black.

I still vividly remember Ninja Gaiden 2’s launch in 2008 even though I never played it. It may be hard to imagine now, but back in the 2000s, Team Ninja’s hack-and-slash series was briefly on the Mount Rushmore of action games (depending on who you talked to). It was praised for its stylish hyperviolence and its extreme challenge, earning Team Ninja the kind of loyal following from action aficionados that FromSoftware would begin to amass as the 2010s rolled around. Its star quickly faded in 2012 after the divisive Ninja Gaiden 3, but I still remember the series as a pillar of the early Xbox age.

It was those decades of memories that buzzed around me as I downloaded Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, a surprise remake revealed and released during this week’s Xbox Developer Direct. After admiring the series from afar for such a long time, I’d finally get to see what made Ninja Gaiden such a foundation action series. Instead, I spent my first hour with it scratching my head. This is the game people made such a big fuss about?

Read more
The Nintendo Switch 2 could sell 15 million consoles its first year, analysts say
Nintendo Switch.

Industry analysts have great expectations for the next Nintendo console, predicting it will sell as many as 15 million units its first year. The Nintendo Switch 2 saw its first official teaser today, although a full Nintendo Direct won't happen until April. The company hopes to outsell the original Switch, but given that it has sold 147 million units since 2017 — with a large boost of sales during the lockdown — that's going to be tough to do.

But it's possible, especially with an existing base of at least 105 million users, according to analyst George Jijiashvili. He says the most important factor in the success of the Switch 2 is the transition period. "However, the biggest challenge will be managing the transition effectively — convincing users to upgrade to the Switch 2 while ensuring those sticking with the original Switch remain supported and engaged," he told us.

Read more
This rare SNES game was lost to time. Now it’s getting a second life
Save State promotional image with Rendering Ranger: R² [REWIND] key art.

No game deserves to be lost to time, not even an obscure retro shooter that only ever came out in Japan. Ziggurat and Limited Run Games are bringing back Rainbow Arts' Rendering Ranger: R², and Digital Trends can exclusively confirm its [Rewind] re-release will launch during the first quarter of 2025.

Rendering Ranger: R² is a 2D platformer released by German developer Rainbow Arts in November 1995. It was a technical marvel for the Super Famicom, but because it came out so late during that console generation, it only got a very limited release in Japan. For most, its legacy is just that of being one of the rarest Super Famicom games, but it meant a lot more to others. Zigguraut and Limited Run Games, two of the companies partaking in the current wave of retro re-releases and revivals, are partnering to bring this game back as Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind].

Read more