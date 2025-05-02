Rust just made a game-changing addition to its map for the first time in years

Rust has been a name in the survival game genre for years now, and it just added a brand-new jungle biome featuring climbable trees, new wildlife, and the ability to swing from vines like Tarzan. Of course, given how chaotic the average Rust player is, those vines will be used to terrorize other players with sneak attacks.

Rust announced the update on its Steam page, breaking down everything the update brings to the table. The Jungle biome will be part of the initial starting area for players and littered with ruins filled with early-game loot. Don’t think that just because the area is for low-level players that it’s safe, though; tigers and panthers stalk the foliage, waiting for the chance to leap on an unsuspecting player.

The developers want the game to feel fair, so they suggest players listen for subtle clues that alert them to the presence of threats. They don’t say what those clues are, though. “We do our best to guarantee that you won’t be jumped without getting at least one cue.

It’ll be on you to experiment and discover those hidden signals,” says the Steam page.

Besides tigers and panthers, you’ll also need to watch out for water-based threats like crocodiles. To help combat these enemies, Rust has gained two new weapons. The first is a boomerang that returns to the player once thrown and can also be used as a melee weapon in a pinch. The second is the blowpipe, a silent weapon “for those who enjoy causing problems quietly.” It has four different types of darts, including an “incapacitate dart” that slows enemies down and a “radiation dart” for stacking effects.

In theme with Rust, the blowpipe is described as a “solid choice for ambushes, harassment, or just annoying your neighbors.”

In addition to the new weapons and enemies, Rust has added new skins and jungle-themed recipes for your base alongside several bug fixes and server optimizations to help ensure smoother gameplay. The game also announced a 48-hour flash sale for anyone looking to join the chaos.

The game has seen a lot of success in recent months, setting a new player record at the start of this year. This is a good time to return to one of the most popular survival games of all time, but make sure you aren’t too rusty.