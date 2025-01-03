11 years after launch, Rust sets a new player count record

Rust is one of the kings of multiplayer survival sandbox games, pitting players against each other and the environment in what sometimes feels like a never-ending stream of chaos. While undeniably popular, the title just hit a new player count record (262,284 concurrent users) a whopping 11 years after release — and a looming update is to thank for that.

Rust’s impending Primitive update gives the game a bit of medieval flair. Normal resources like guns and ammunition will be practically impossible to find, meaning players will need to turn to melee combat to vent their aggression. Weapons like swords and crossbows will be a core element of gameplay, but you’ll also get shields to protect yourself. And there will also be towers, battering rams, and ballistas to help you lay siege to your foes, according to PCGamesN.

Recommended Videos

Executive producer Alistair McFarlane shared a post on X celebrating the record player count: “For the past several months, we’ve been hitting new monthly records. This was a huge one we were unsure if we’d ever beat, not unless there was another global pandemic.” With a previous record of 245,243 players set in 2021, the ever-growing popularity of the game is a delight to see. He also shared a fun YouTube video that’s part 2024 recap, part 11th anniversary celebration.

More updates are on the way, including a total rework for the cooking system, a new biome, and a slew of different adjustments to the game. While there isn’t a set release date for Cooking 2.0, the Primitive update releases on February 6. If you don’t want to wait that long to play it, Rust’s Staging Aux2 branch is publicly playable.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming ReSpec Subscribe Check your inbox!

Rust is a fun game, but a difficult one. You start out on a beach with nothing to your name, while other players already have established bases and won’t hesitate to take any resources you might have. But if you can get past that initial starting phase, it becomes an experience you won’t soon forget.