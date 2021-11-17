  1. Gaming

Saints Row reboot delayed, won’t launch alongside Elden Ring

Otto Kratky
By

The upcoming Saints Row reboot has been delayed from its original release date of February 25, 2022, to August 23, 2022. The game was revealed just in August, with its original release date landing it in the tail end of what’s set to be an incredibly busy month for gaming.

A Saints Row update from Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer, Volition
Read More: https://t.co/kSZGtW8N5J pic.twitter.com/zWxJDSi3AE

&mdash; Saints Row (@SaintsRow) November 17, 2021

In a post on the Saints Row Twitter account, Volition chief creative officer Jim Boon put out a statement, which simply said that the game was delayed because “it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve.” The message goes on to say, “The team just needs more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.”

The Saints Row reboot will take players through the creation of a new generation of Third Street Saints, and their takeover of Santo Ileso, a city set in the American Southwest. The game’s map will be the largest out of any in the entire Saints Row franchise. However, being a reboot, players shouldn’t expect to see classic Saints Row characters like Johnny Gat or Shaundi.

While not mentioned in today’s post on Twitter, it’s worth noting that February 2022 is an exceptionally packed month for new games. That month will see the releases of Horizon Forbidden WestDying Light 2Sifu, Rainbow Six: Extraction, and Elden Ring. Elden Ring was only recently delayed to February, but, funnily enough, is now set to launch on February 25, Saints Row‘s original release date.

