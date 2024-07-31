 Skip to main content
The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Samsung today

By
The Samsung 990 PRO with heatsink.
Samsung

Whether you’ve just purchased the PlayStation 5 after being tempted by the discounts from PS5 deals, or you’ve had the console since day one, it’s highly recommended that you buy an SSD to expand its limited storage space. There are lots of options out there, but you’re going to want to take advantage of Samsung’s $110 discount for the 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. You’ll only have to pay $370 instead of $480 for this SSD, but its price may return to normal at any moment so you’ll want to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink 4TB SSD

The PlayStation 5’s storage is one of the limitations of the popular console, with the original model’s 825GB SSD only offering 667GB of usable space and the new model’s 1TB SSD only offering 842GB of usable space. Installing several PS5 games quickly fills that up, so if you want a lot of titles installed at the same time, you’ll want the 4TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. It’s our top choice among the best PS5 SSDs because of its high-quality materials, premium construction, and lightning-fast speeds. Its nickel heatsink will dissipate heat from the console, so that there will be no interruptions while you play.

If you’re concerned that installation would be complex, check out our guide on how to add an internal SSD to a PS5. The process is actually fairly easy, and it can be done in minutes. Once the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is installed in your PlayStation 5, starting up the console will show its expanded storage for all of the games that you still want to install.

Are you looking for PS5 SSD deals to increase your PlayStation 5’s storage? You probably can’t do any better than the 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink for only $370, following Samsung’s $110 discount on its sticker price of $480. However, since there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires, we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction for the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink immediately. Further delays will increase the risk of missing out on the savings, which is equivalent to about two PS5 games.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Dell G15 gaming laptop with RTX 4050 is on sale for $850
Dell G15 (2023) sitting on a coffee table.

You don't need to shell out thousands of dollars to buy a gaming laptop. There are budget-friendly options like the Dell G15, which is actually even cheaper right now following a $200 discount. Its configuration that features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which usually costs $1,050 from Dell, is down to only $850. That's a pretty affordable price for a dependable gaming laptop, but you have to act fast if you're interested because the stock on sale may run out at any moment.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
Most of the best gaming laptops will cost you a pretty penny, but we also have the Dell G15 on our list as the best budget gaming laptop for those who want an affordable but capable device to run the best PC games. With the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, you'll be able to play at low to medium graphics settings -- the Dell G15 won't have enough juice to go with the highest settings, but that's a fine trade-off for a gaming laptop that you can get for this cheap.

This Alienware gaming PC has a $400 price cut today
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.

If your gaming desktop needs an upgrade because it can no longer keep up with the requirements of today's video games, here's an offer that you shouldn't refuse -- the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card for only $1,200, following a $400 discount from Dell on its original price of $1,600. The bargain may expire any minute though, so if you think this machine is perfect for you, you're going to have to push through with your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC
The Alienware Aurora R16 sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs for various reasons, but it starts with the performance provided by this gaming desktop. For this particular configuration, you'll be getting the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. You won't have any trouble playing the best PC games, and you're also going to be prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with this machine.

Best gaming console deals: cheapest prices on PS5, Xbox S and X and Switch
father and son playing video games

Console gaming has really blown up in the last couple of generations, but there are still quite a lot of folks who have been waiting to buy a new console when availability increases and prices go down. Luckily, there are some great Xbox Series S and X deals, PlayStation 5 deals, and Nintendo Switch deals, even if some of them include refurbished models. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite console deals and bundles and collected them down below for you.
Xbox Series S 1TB -- starting at $349, was $380

The Xbox Series S is the less powerful but cheaper option out of the newest generation Xbox line. When comparing the Xbox Series S versus the Xbox Series X, the Series S takes a hit in all the component categories. That means it's not quite as fast. But if you're not hung up on getting the optimal performance out of your system, you'll actually notice very few differences. The two biggest ones are the Series S's inability to play in 8K, and its lack of a disc drive. Most people don't even have 8K TVs, so that shouldn't be an issue. If you're alright with downloading all of your games straight to the console's memory (and you have a separate DVD or Blu-Ray player), the Series S will work fine. It's quite a bit smaller anyway, and easier to fit on a shelf.

