The perfect SSD for your PS5 is on sale at Samsung today

Whether you’ve just purchased the PlayStation 5 after being tempted by the discounts from PS5 deals, or you’ve had the console since day one, it’s highly recommended that you buy an SSD to expand its limited storage space. There are lots of options out there, but you’re going to want to take advantage of Samsung’s $110 discount for the 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. You’ll only have to pay $370 instead of $480 for this SSD, but its price may return to normal at any moment so you’ll want to complete your purchase for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink 4TB SSD

The PlayStation 5’s storage is one of the limitations of the popular console, with the original model’s 825GB SSD only offering 667GB of usable space and the new model’s 1TB SSD only offering 842GB of usable space. Installing several PS5 games quickly fills that up, so if you want a lot of titles installed at the same time, you’ll want the 4TB model of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink. It’s our top choice among the best PS5 SSDs because of its high-quality materials, premium construction, and lightning-fast speeds. Its nickel heatsink will dissipate heat from the console, so that there will be no interruptions while you play.

If you’re concerned that installation would be complex, check out our guide on how to add an internal SSD to a PS5. The process is actually fairly easy, and it can be done in minutes. Once the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink is installed in your PlayStation 5, starting up the console will show its expanded storage for all of the games that you still want to install.

Are you looking for PS5 SSD deals to increase your PlayStation 5’s storage? You probably can’t do any better than the 4TB version of the Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink for only $370, following Samsung’s $110 discount on its sticker price of $480. However, since there’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires, we highly recommend pushing through with your transaction for the 4TB Samsung 990 Pro with Heatsink immediately. Further delays will increase the risk of missing out on the savings, which is equivalent to about two PS5 games.