Digital Trends
Gaming

Twitch personality Scarra talks about his streaming career at TwitchCon 2018

Steven Petite
By

Twitch streamer William Li, better known online as Scarra, is one of the most popular League of Legends streamers around. For good reason, too. Not only is Scarra entertaining to watch, he’s also a great source for tips and tricks on how to improve your game. Before streaming full-time, Scarra was a professional League of Legends player before season one even started in 2010. Digital Trends spoke with Scarra at TwitchCon 2018 about his content creator career and hobbies. You can check out the full video above.

After retiring from competition following three years of squaring off against the best of the best, Scarra started his streaming career, which has steadily grown over the past four years. “A lot of my audience comes from watching me play League of Legends, and I tend to be rather educational when I’m not really depressed from losing,” he said.

You may think that someone who makes his living playing video games all day would want to get away from the glare of the screen when he’s offline. Not in Scarra’s case. He told us that his free time is occupied with playing video games and reading books. He reads fantasy novels and web novels for about two hours a day. His favorite book, Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game, even has a video game slant to it.

If you’re interested in starting a streaming career yourself, you’ll want to listen to Scarra talk about the evolution of his setup. Like many streamers, he started out with just headset and mic, but as he continued, he wanted every aspect of the stream to have a professional quality to it, from lighting to sound to visual quality and more.

Scarra also told us a touching turned hilariously sad story about messages he has received from fans on numerous occasions.

If you want to keep up with Scarra’s work, make sure to watch him on Twitch and YouTube, where he plays League of Legends and collaborates with other content creators on funny videos. Scarra also is part of Offline TV, a YouTube channel featuring five creators who live in the same house. Offline TV produces a wide range of content, from prank videos to vlogs to the housemates playing games together.

For more TwitchCon 2018 interviews, check out our talks with Shroud, Sleightlymusical, and Kripparrian.

Don't Miss

The best NES games of all time
Up Next

The 2018 Mac mini: Here's everything we know so far
call of duty black ops 4 review iv mem3
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 developers to suspend or ban players using exploits

The developers of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have reminded players that they will be suspended or banned if they are caught abusing exploits like the one that allows multiple copies of the same perk to be equipped in multiplayer mode.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Team Shroud at TwitchCon Doritos
Gaming

Call of Duty and Twitch streamer Shroud tells how he scored a $100,000 win

A team led by well-known streamer Shroud won the Call of Duty Doritos Bowl at TwitchCon. Shroud spoke with Digital Trends after his win, which marked the first official tournament for the battle royale mode.
Posted By Steven Petite
how to make a discord bot connect to discord
Gaming

Need a bot to watch your Discord chat while you're away? Here's how to make one

Gaming-centric online chat application Discord has a lot of uses, but to get the most out of your Discord server, you might want to think about automation. Discord bots can help, taking care of minor functions like listing the rules of your…
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ app leaks details on ‘Red Dead Online,’ Rockstar Editor

The Red Dead Redemption 2 companion app's code leaked details about Red Dead Online and the pending arrival of the Rockstar Editor. Red Dead Online is set to launch a public beta in November.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
wiimote prototype for gamecube
Gaming

Wiimote prototype for the Nintendo Gamecube surfaces in Japanese auction

A Wiimote prototype for the Nintendo GameCube was sold in a Japanese auction for about $660. The device features several subtle differences compared to the final version of the wireless controller for the Wii.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
NL_Kripp Interview at TwitchCon
Gaming

Meet Kripparrian, one of the most popular ‘Hearthstone’ streamers

We caught up with one of the most popular Hearthstone streamers at Twitchcon 2018. Canadian streamer and YouTuber Kripparrian has a long history with Blizzard Games, including being one of the first to complete Diablo III on Inferno…
Posted By Steven Petite
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks
Gaming

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ rumored to be heading to PC

Rumors suggest that the popular Red Dead Redemption 2 game from Rockstar Games could be coming to the PC. Code found in the game's companion app makes reference to a PC version of the game and PC-like graphical settings.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
playstation classic full game lineup
Gaming

PlayStation Classic includes ‘Metal Gear Solid’ and ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Sony has revealed the full game lineup for the PlayStation Classic plug-and-play console. It includes classic stealth games Syphon Filter and Metal Gear Solid, as well as the first Grand Theft Auto.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best nes games ever header image copy
Gaming

These are the NES games that redefined gaming

The Nintendo Entertainment System left an indelible mark on pop culture and revolutionized the gaming industry. Check out our picks for the best NES games, whether you prefer an immersive RPG, side-scrolling brawler, or something more off…
Posted By Steven Petite
SlieghtlyMusical TwitchCon2018 Twitch
Gaming

YouTuber Sleightlymusical weaves melodies with magic

Digital Trends' social media guru Riley Winn spoke with Albert Chang, known online as Sleightlymusical. Chang's violin renditions of songs from popular franchises have captivated millions of viewers.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Bethesda loves the Switch, but ‘Fallout 76’ won’t be coming to the platform

Speaking at PAX AUS, Bethesda's Pete Hines said Fallout 76 "wasn't doable" on the Nintendo Switch. He went on to say that every game under the Bethesda umbrella is considered for Nintendo's platform.
Posted By Steven Petite
blizzcon 2018 esports schedule wow arena world championship
Gaming

BlizzCon 2018: Complete Coverage

It’s happening. BlizzCon 2018 is upon us, and with it comes a buffet of delicious news from Blizzard. This year the focus seems to be on Diablo, World of Warcraft, and possibly Overwatch, but BlizzCon 2018 wouldn’t be complete with some…
Posted By Felicia Miranda