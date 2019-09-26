Twitch has a new look, including a refreshed logo, that the company said was inspired by Twitch’s vibrant gamer community.

The brand refresh, announced in a press release on Thursday, comes ahead of TwitchCon 2019, which takes place Friday, September 27, through Sunday, September 29, at the San Diego Convention Center.

The most noticeable difference is the logo, which features a more bold font inspired by retro game aesthetics. There’s also a new color palette that includes two dozen new colors nicknamed after iconic games and pop culture characters. The new palette will let Twitch creators set a specific color to express themselves and their brand.

The video streaming service released a video showcasing all the latest changes in design and how they will benefit its online community.

Twitch’s first brand campaign, “You’re already one of us” is teaming up with comedian Eric Andre on teaser videos of what users can expect from their favorite gaming platform. For those who don’t quite know what Twitch is, the platform is hoping to change that with this new brand refresh and marketing campaign.

Along with its outer appearance, Twitch users will notice that the video player is now edge-to-edge, allowing creators to be front and center.

“This is the first of many steps we’re taking with our new shared understanding of what Twitch’s brand and product experience should be. We’re lucky to be able to support such a vibrant, passionate community of creators, viewers, and everyone in-between. These changes are all about putting you front and center and equipped to shine as you reinvent what entertainment is and can be,” Twitch said in the announcement of the updates.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Twitch has more than 15 million daily active users and between 2.2 million and 3.2 million monthly broadcasters. Many of those users will descend upon TwitchCon this weekend to give people the opportunity to meet their favorite streamers, learn more about video game content creation, and even watch an enormous concert featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Even if you can’t attend this weekend’s event, you can watch select events from TwitchCon 2019 via TwitchCon Live.

