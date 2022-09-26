Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A new rating from the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea has appeared for Silent Hill: The Short Message.

Spotted by Gematsu, the game is published by UNIANA, which publishes many of Konami’s games in South Korea. However, platforms were not specified in the rating. Silent Hill: The Short Message was included in a group of ratings that also contains the free-to-play game eFootball 2023, published by UNIANA.

UNIANA looks to be highly invested in the arcade gaming space, so there’s a chance that Silent Hill: The Short Message could be simply that and not a full-scale production of a new AAA Silent Hill game.

There have been many leaks of potential future Silent Hill games, but no official announcements yet. One such rumor is that The Medium developer Bloober Team is working on a Silent Hill game.

Another leak that occurred recently is of a Silent Hill 2 remake in lieu of something that looks like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes. Additionally, there’s a leaked “playable concept” called Sakura, but it’s unknown whether this is a demo teaser like P.T. was.

Konami has largely been out of the console and PC gaming space for several years at this point. The company’s biggest franchises like Metal Gear and Castlevania have sat dormant. However, Konami has still been publishing smaller games every now and again, including the deductive game Crimesight and the sidescrolling hack and slash game Getsu Fuma Den: Undying Moon.

Most recently, Konami announced remasters of the first two Suikoden games at the Tokyo Game Show.

