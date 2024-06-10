 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The next Skate will finally begin console playtesting this fall

By
A player does a trick on a skateboard in skate.
EA

EA and Full Circle Games shared another development update for skate., the long-awaited new entry in the skateboarding game series. While they still aren’t committing to a release window for the full game yet, we did learn that console playtests will begin later this year, in the fall. We also received a thorough overview of what to expect from the final release.

It was reaffirmed that skate. will be a free-to-play game that will be available across PC, last-gen consoles, current-gen consoles, and mobile. It will feature crossplay and cross-progression when it launches. Right now, playtesting is only taking place on PC, but at the end of the development update, Full Circle confirmed that console playtests are coming later this year. Considering that’s where a lot of skate.’s audience is, it’s great to hear that it will finally be playable on game consoles soon, even if it isn’t the full game.

Recommended Videos

As for the game itself, skate. will take place in a city called San Vansterdam. There, players will be able to skate around it with others – EA’s calling it a “massively multiplayer” skateboarding game. The city’s downtown district is what was primarily showcased, with the developers explaining how they want to put a lot of depth into the world so players are constantly finding new spots where they can skate in the game. Players will also have the ability to set down their own objects to skate on anywhere in the city with a Quick Drop feature and create their own events called Throwdowns.

Related

On the gameplay front, a refined version of the series’ Flick-It dual-stick control scheme returns with a lot of new tricks, although a “streamlined controls” option will also be present to help newer players out. There will be social features that make it possible for groups of players to party up and complete challenges together, as well as tons of customization options for everything from the skateboards to the socks players wear. A Replay feature will also allow players to capture their gameplay so they can share it with others.

Of course, skate. is also going to be a live game, so the available tricks, music, customization elements, modes, and areas of San Vansterdam will evolve over time. We don’t exactly know when things will kick off with the game’s launch yet, but the impending console playtest suggests development is moving along well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Avowed’s release date remains under wraps after the Xbox Games Showcase
A masked figure in Avowed.

The latest RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, Avowed, showed up at the Xbox Games Showcase with a new trailer but without a release date.

After a showing at the Developer Direct earlier in the year, Avowed hit the Xbox Games Showcase stage to show off a new trailer highlighting the story of the Living Lands, but not when players can expect to visit them. Your character is tasked by the Emperor to find the source of what is called the "Dream Scourge" and find a way to resolve it. Of course, things don't seem to be as black-and-white as that, and others believe there is another cause for what is happening on that remote island. Yet another voice tries to convince you both are deciding you. It will be up to you to decide whose side you take.

Read more
Gears of War: E-Day is a prequel, not Gears 6
Gears of War E-Day cityscape Sera

During the June 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, The Coalition announced Gears of War: E-Day, a prequel to the Gears of War series. The game takes place 14 years before the start of the first game, and is built from the ground up with Unreal Engine 5. However, there is no release date, but it will presumably launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S.

The trailer starts with a protagonist Marcus Fenix as a younger man fighting against a big Locust enemy. When he barely manages to win, he gets pulled up by his friend, Dominic Santiago. The camera then pans out to show a city in ruins. Players are used to a seasoned veteran in Marcus, but E-Day explores a time when he and his comrades were ill-prepared for the Locust threat upon their home planet Sera.

Read more
Xbox reveals new digital-only consoles and a bigger Xbox Series X
Xbox consoles

Xbox has officially announced all-digital versions of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, as well as a brand new version of the Xbox Series X console that has 2TBs of harddrive space.

Last year, rumors swirled after "Project Brooklin" was leaked during the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) trial. This project talked about an all-new digital console with faster Wi-Fi, a redesign, and more. However, this announcement seems to be more in line with the traditional console cycle of releasing digital versions halfway through the lifespan rather than an entirely new project. It looks like these digital consoles are a pared-down version of the leaked project.

Read more