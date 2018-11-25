No custom moves or equippable items in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Share

If you’re waiting impatiently for the release of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 7, you’re not the only one. At a recent hands-on with the game, GameSpot managed to eke out some further details from a Nintendo representative about the upcoming game.

One feature that will unfortunately not be in Ultimate is custom moves. In Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and 3DS, the custom moves feature let players modify the characters that they played and their special moves. Though some players loved it, it wasn’t the most widely used feature and it won’t be making a comeback for the Switch game. Another feature which has been removed from the Switch game is equippable items, which were previously available to customize character stats after they have been won in certain modes.

Removing these customization options is a shame for players who enjoyed tweaking their character’s moves to their liking, but seems to have gone over fine with most respondents on Twitter. “Would’ve hated to grind everything anyway,” was a fairly typical reaction among fans who don’t see the lack of custom moves and extra items as a problem.

The good news for the minority of players who do want to be able to customize their Smash Bros. moves is that there will be one customizable character in the game. The Mii Fighter makes a return from previous games, allowing you to play the game as an avatar of yourself or someone else. Anyone who has spent time on a Nintendo console since the Wii will be familiar with Miis, the digital avatars that are used in many aspects of Nintendo consoles and games. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate you’ll be able to play as your Mii, with 12 different voices to choose from and three sets of special moves.

If you’re looking for customization of appearance rather than moves, then you’re in luck. There will be costumes available for the Smash Bros. characters that you can earn through purchasing DLC like the Fighters Pass. And the old trophies have been replaced with Spirits, items that can be equipped to your character for a bonus or to add special skills and abilities.